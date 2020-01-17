Shared co-working events for fundraisers

With many fundraisers working remotely, from home, or just on their own, a great way of meeting others, sharing learnings, experiences and challenges, or simply getting a change of scene for a while is to host or go along to a co-working session.

Here’s our list of some of the regular informal co-working and related events fundraisers are hosting around the country. Do send us details of any other groups or events, and we will add them in.

Sussex

Organised by Lucy Stone, Fundraisers Work Together Days are being hosted on the first Monday of the month in February, March and April at The Old Market, Hove, with a view to it becoming an ongoing monthly event. There will be space, WIFI and a cuppa and people are invited to come with their laptop, a contribution towards refreshments and their lunch. Everyone will have their lunch together to take a break and share experiences, chat about challenges and successes or just have a moan. No need to book – just let Lucy know if you are coming so she can make sure there are enough biscuits. More details here.

Warwick

Warwick-based Oli Hiscoe, National Fundraiser at Motor Neurone Disease Association often invites a local freelance trust fundraiser or a local international development fundraiser to join him in his home office. He can be contacted at oli.hiscoe@mndassociation.org.

North East of England

Charity Flexible Workers North East is a network of flexible workers to share tips from working from home, support, motivation and to arrange face-to-face co-working and socials.

Herefordshire

The newly launched Herefordshire Fundraisers’ Network is an informal group for people who fundraise in Herefordshire. It’s an opportunity to share ideas, share best practice, help each other out and bounce thoughts and plans off each other. The Group is having an informal networking morning on 29 January at 10am in The Bookshop in Hereford where people are invited to come along and introduce themselves, and chat about what they would like to gain from it. The Network can be found on Facebook.

Sheffield

A monthly Charity Lunch and Co-working Session kicks off at Union St. in Sheffield on 28 January. Organised by Beth Crackles and Matt Hill, the first one will be just for existing Union St co-workers to discuss format and what else to include in it, but from Feb it will be opened it up for anyone who works or volunteers with charities (CICs, SEs etc.) and wants to come. Two hours will be set aside for lunch, then the rest of the afternoon for working alongside each other, and there’s also a fab cafe. More details from matt@union-st.org.

Lancashire / Manchester

Fundraising sector specialist consultant, trainer & coach Claire Warner has been running a co-working day once a month at a community owned pub near her in Lancashire. These are held on the first Thursday of each month and due to demand Warner is currently looking for somewhere just as accessible but bigger, as well as trying to find a venue for a central Manchester day too. That is likely to be the 3rd Thursday of each month. More details from claire@claire-warner.com.

Surrey

The new Surrey Community Fundraisers Group has its first meet up today (17 January) from 12 noon – 2pm at The Onslow Arms, The Street, West Clandon, Surrey. The plan is to hold these monthly at a venue in the Surrey region. For more information contact Georgi Welch at Georgi.Welch@alzheimersresearchuk.org or Millie Coulter at coulterm@bhf.org.uk.

Related events

North West of England

Julia Worthington, founder of Amber Consulting, runs monthly coaching groups for fundraisers in the North West of England and a quarterly full day group for experienced fundraisers. Details are on her website.

Hertfordshire/ Buckinghamshire

Emma-Louise Singh runs a monthly coffee meet up for Fundraisers in Hertfordshire/ Buckinghamshire, every second Tuesday at 10am at Akeman, Tring, Hertfordshire. It’s for anyone in the charity sector, from fundraisers working in charities, sole fundraisers, to those working from home or self-employed, and offers the chance to take a break from screens, to network, meet others, share successes (and sometimes woes), be inspired and motivated by others. If interested in joining, contact: emma-louise@novafundraising.co.uk.

North East of England

Small Charity Support North East is an informal support group for employees and trustees of small charities in the region to meet monthly to chat and learn with peers over a cuppa.