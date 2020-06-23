Cohort two of Jane Slowey memorial membership open for applications

ACEVO is looking for applications for cohort two of the Jane Slowey memorial membership from female CEOs from a BAME background or with a disability.

The Jane Slowey memorial membership provides support, helps to builds connections and develops the skills of women from BAME backgrounds or those who have a disability, in their first two years as a CEO for a charity or social enterprise. It also aims to build a cohort of leaders who can address issues faced collectively through shared learning.

Through the membership, over two years, from January 2021 – December 2022, eight women leaders will receive:

Free ACEVO membership with access to full member benefits and services

Four opportunities to meet and learn as a group guided by a professional facilitator

Four opportunities to meet in smaller groups in person or virtually

Two annual dinners to celebrate their year’s leadership learning

Applicants are asked to answer three questions, which will be used as the criteria for shortlisting, as well as providing their CV and completing an Equal Opportunity form:

1. What has motivated you to apply for the Jane Slowey memorial membership?

2. What areas of your personal leadership do you hope the membership will help you to develop?

3. This programme is based on peer support and learning. How do you feel you would benefit from this learning model? And how could you contribute to its success?

The shortlisting panel comprises Precious SM Sithole, CEO, Social Practice (ENT) Ltd, Jilna Shah, former co-director, Migrants’ Rights Network, Su-Mei Thompson, Chief Executive, Media Trust, Raven Bowen, Chief Executive, National Ugly Mugs, Susan Daniels, Chief Executive, The National Deaf Children’s Society, and Anne Wallis, Head of Membership and arketing, ACEVO.

Those shortlisted will then go on to be interviewed by Ropinder Gill, Chief Executive, Lymphoma Action, Wanda Wyporska, Executive Director, The Equality Trust, and ACEVO Chief Executive Vicky Browning.

Applications are open until 19 July. Cohort One is currently taking place and comes to an end in December.

The memorial membership was set up as a tribute to Jane Slowey, who died from cancer in 2017. During her career, she had been Chief Executive of the Foyer Federation as well as vice-chair of NCVO, and one of her causes was that of women in leadership.