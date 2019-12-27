Christmas jumpers, a biannual dinner, & a shopping centre: more examples of contactless fundraising

Contactless giving is helping the homeless in Bristol, while Save the Children has once again used contactless jumpers to raise cash, and the Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust raised £16,000 at its biannual dinner.

Contactless giving raises £16,000 at Lord’s Cricket Ground

The Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust raised £16,000 through contactless giving during its biannual dinner at Lords Cricket Ground in November.

The Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust’s mission is to encourage participation in cricket in rural communities and to create access to cricket and the countryside for disadvantaged young people, and fundraising through events and annual dinners are key to raising funds.

This year for the first time at the Trust’s biannual dinner, which was held in the presence of Sir John Major, it used the DONATE contactless donation terminal and set up both a DONATE text number and DONATE web link to give guests multiple platforms for donating.

Debbie Johnson, Capital Campaign Fundraising Manager said:

“We were very pleased with the team at DONATE who assisted us in all areas to ensure we were fully prepared, everything ran smoothly on the night. Our guests enjoyed a wonderful dinner with guest speaker Sir John Major. We were delighted to raise £16,000 and will definitely use the DONATE platforms for our next event.”

Thanks so much for making this #ChristmasJumperDay the awesome-est EVER! You've trended worldwide on Twitter – you've sleighed it!

Every penny you've raised will help children around the world. Don't forget to pay in your fundraising here > https://t.co/N85saJhkyu pic.twitter.com/jdn75HI1id — Save the Children UK (@savechildrenuk) December 13, 2019

Save the Children raises funds through contactless Christmas jumpers

Contactless Christmas jumpers once again helped Save the Children raise funds during this year’s Christmas Jumper Day, which took place on Friday 13 December.

The day saw Visa supporting Save the Children to accept contactless payments across Transport for London (TFL) stations to raise money.

Designed by Visa’s in-house innovation team, more than 30 Christmas jumpers armed with contactless donation technology were used to encourage donations for Save the Children’s annual fundraising event at fifteen stations across London.

The charity first used contactless Christmas jumpers in 2018.

Commuters were able to tap their contactless card on the sleeve to donate £2. Since its launch in 2012, Christmas Jumper Day has raised a whopping £21 million to help Save the Children build a better future for children in the UK and around the world.

Jeni Mundy, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, Visa, said:

“We are thrilled to be continuing our work with Save the Children this Christmas Jumper Day. As contactless payments continue to grow in popularity across the UK, we’re working with charities like Save the Children to help them make the most of digital payments so they can continue the incredible work they do in our communities.”

Sarah Button-Stephens, Campaign Manager for Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day, said:

“We are always looking for new and unique ways to reach the British public and raise vital funds for our life-saving work. It’s fantastic that Visa are bringing back the brilliant contactless Christmas jumper, it’s the perfect way to raise money for Christmas Jumper Day and help make the world better with a sweater.”

Using the contactless donation points in Broadmead to donate to @StMungos, @JulianTrust, @caringinbristol & @inHopeBristol, the charities that run Bristol's night shelters, is one way you can help them reduce rough sleeping at Christmas & all year round. https://t.co/i5kT8A0aDi pic.twitter.com/J5Qv0JXtrV — Bristol Shopping (@bristolshopping) December 26, 2019

Contactless donation points raise almost £20k to support Bristol night shelters

Almost £20,000 has been donated to help the homeless to date through two contactless donation points in Bristol’s Broadmead shopping quarter.

The two contactless donation points were installed in Broadmead in May 2017.

So far £19,345 has been donated, including £628 in November this year. The money has helped to provide around 1138 beds so people do not have to sleep on the streets.

The donation points ask people to make a donation of £2 to Bristol’s Safer off the Streets campaign, which aims to raise money for Bristol’s four night shelters, which are run by St Mungo’s, The Julian Trust, Caring in Bristol and Crisis Centre Ministries, working in partnership with Bristol City Council.

Earlier this month, another contactless scheme in Bristol, Tap for Bristol, announced that it had reached 20 donation points.