£600,000 available for young people’s sports providers from Persimmon Homes

Persimmon Homes is offering young people’s amateur sport providers monthly grants of £750 until the end of year as well as the chance to win much bigger cash prizes.

Through the Persimmon Healthy Communities programme, Persimmon Homes has been giving away 30 monthly donations of £750 each since May through its 29 regional businesses and head office in York to purchase sports kits and equipment for teams and individuals aged 21 and under. The donations will be handed out monthly until the end of this year, and in January each of Persimmon’s 30 businesses will choose one entry to go forward into its national competition to win a top prize of £200,000 as well as two runners up prizes of £50,000 and 27 finalist awards of £5,000 each.

The 30 entrants will then go head to head in a national online vote to see who will win the top prize, with an online vote closing on 16 March 2018. The entrant with the most votes wins, and all 30 entrants will be invited to Persimmon’s gala dinner at York Racecourse on 17 April 2018 where the winners will be announced.

The competition is open to registered charities, clubs, schools, individuals and other organisations that provide sports training and sports opportunities within England, Wales and/or Scotland to young people aged 21 and under.

