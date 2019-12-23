Baby boomers more generous online than younger age groups

The over 65s are twice as likely to set up a direct debit online to a charity, compared to 18-24-year olds, while millennials are more likely to engage in one-off volunteering opportunities, according to research for Reason Digital into online charity donors.

Reason Digital commissioned Populus to analyse online support for charities and examine the digital behaviour of different age demographics.

The survey of 2,086 UK adults (18+) showed that most over 65s also tend to have donated to a fundraiser online or through a charity representative on the street. And, while many millennials are heavy online users, they also enjoy the social aspect of holding fundraising events and are more likely to engage in one-off volunteering opportunities.

According to the research, Facebook and Twitter are the most influential for inspiring charity engagement amongst the public. Interacting with a charity on Facebook or Twitter is 50% more likely among online donors, while one in four people say they have interacted with a charity via Facebook in the last year.

However, when asked which cause they are most passionate about, 15% of 65-year olds stated they weren’t ‘passionate about any causes’ despite being offered over 25 options.

Enthusiasm for causes varies according to age. Gen Y is four times more likely to be influenced by a cause they have seen online, compared to older people. The research uncovered that the two causes Gen Y are motivated by are mental health and climate change. Mental health support is four times more popular for 18 -24-year olds, than older people and climate change is the most important cause among 20% of this age group.

Matt Haworth, co-founder of Reason Digital, said: