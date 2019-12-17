Service demand will continue to rise in 2020 with income generation an ongoing issue

The vast majority of charities – 85% – expect demand for their services to grow over the next two years, with 95% concerned over income generation, according to Charity Bank’s latest State of the Sector report.

Released today (17 December) the State of the Sector report surveyed 182 social sector leaders and shows that 86% are concerned about future grant funding and 82% doubtful they can sustain donations over that period. Looking ahead however at possible income streams, 62% of respondents see social investment as an opportunity to secure new funds.

Technology is highlighted as another area which could deliver income generation for the sector over the next few years, although 58% of those questioned saw technology limitations as a challenge for next year.

Charity Bank ‘s report also shows Government policy continuing to pose a challenge for 63% of respondents, while the sector is split on what Brexit means for them. Almost half (49%) think it will present issues, while 46% are unclear and 13% think it could create opportunities.

Ed Siegel, Chief Executive, Charity Bank said :

“The social sector is entering this new decade under a cloud of uncertainty, and with the majority of organisations worried that funding will be more difficult to come by, many are looking at alternative ways to generate income and this can increasingly involve repayable finance . Almost two-thirds (62%) of the organisations we spoke to see social investment as an opportunity for growth. With the recent launch of the Impact Investing Institute, we’re also hoping that social investment will increasingly be seen as a great opportunity for investors that care about the impact that their money can have.”

He added: