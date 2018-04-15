NI Hospice posts fall in income

Voluntary income for one of Northern Ireland’s largest charities fell by over 10% last year compared to the year before, according to the latest accounts.

The Northern Ireland Hospice saw its voluntary income, which includes trading, donations and fundraising activities, drop from £7.8 million to just over £7 million between 2016 and 2017. Total funding, which includes statutory funding also fell, from £15 million to £13.8 million. Voluntary income accounts for over 67% of the Hospice’s income.

Some of the decline in income can be accounted for by the ending of the capital appeal for a new Hospice building which saw a drop for that project from £1.2 million to just under £500,000 in 2017. Donations and collections did show an increase last year just to over £2 million to £2.2 million.

While legacy income reduced from £2.5 million to £2 million some of this can be accounted for by a change in how legacies are reconciled in the accounts.

The accounts state that trading operations continued to operate in a ‘challenging environment’ with sales marginally down from £2.2 million to £2.1 million despite opening a new charity shop and café operation. Profits from trading, which form the net contribution to the Hospice income, fell by 43% to just over £300,000.

The NI Hospice says donor engagement is a core theme and they are committed to more investment in planned giving and further segmentation of their donor base.

Total fundraising costs, including the costs of charitable trading, were just over £3 million last year, an increase of around £100,000 on the year before.