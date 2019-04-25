UK Fundraising launches weekly Graphic Traffic tools and tips newsletter

Following the success of its Graphic Traffic courses over the past six years, UK Fundraising is publishing a weekly email newsletter sharing tools and tips for charities on creating and using images and video.

The weekly updates will focus on one or sometimes two tools that are free or low-cost and which charities or small businesses could use to boost the visual impact of their communications and marketing.

The updates will look at:

mobile apps

desktop tools

resources, such as royalty free or open source image collections

practical tips on using images and videos on social channels

The newsletter is available on a monthly subscription of €7 (it’s published via a German platform) but with a 30-day free trial.

It has been developed in response to the success of the Graphic Traffic course, but also the growing number of image and video tools we come across at UK Fundraising. We know that most charity staff don’t have the time to hunt down the right tools for creating images, and many don’t have the confidence to create content to support their messaging online. A weekly tip and recommendation might help them make the most of these opportunities.

The newsletter should be of interest to people who have been on the Graphic Traffic course (which was run in-house last week in Edinburgh and returns to London on 3 June), but it is certainly not a requirement.

But it should be equally useful to those who just need a sense of what tools and approaches might be available to help them in their visual marketing.

Try before you buy

The first two issues have already been published and are public, so can be viewed in the updates section. Access to future editions are only available to subscribers, although anyway will be able to take advantage of up to a further four free issues via the 30 day free trial.

We’ve added another subscription option for teams or consultants/agencies that want to offer subscriptions to partners or clients. For €19 a month the ‘sharer’ option gets you the weekly updates, plus the option of giving full access to three other contacts. They will continue to enjoy their free subscription for as long as the original sharer subscriber maintains their subscription.

