People’s Postcode Lottery celebrates £500 million charity milestone

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have now raised more than half a billion pounds for good causes since the lottery’s launch in 2005.

The money has been helped more than 7,500 charities and good causes working for people and planet, ranging from grassroots community groups to national organisations such as Maggie’s, WWF and Dogs Trust.

Naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough said:

“I would like to extend my thanks to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery for the remarkable contribution they make to conservation and other charitable causes, which has totalled £500 million – a truly staggering amount. “As a Vice-President of Fauna & Flora International – one of the many charities that benefit from players’ support – I understand very well just what this support means for our planet’s most threatened species and ecosystems.”

The actress, Dame Emma Thompson, an ambassador for the Helen Bamber Foundation, added:

“I really do not know where we would be without the support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery – my gratitude to them for their generosity knows no bounds. They have helped the Helen Bamber Foundation achieve more than I can possibly describe.”

In addition to Sir David and Dame Emma, other high profile celebrities including George Clooney, Olivia Colman, and Carey Mulligan have also sent their thanks to the millions of players who take part in People’s Postcode Lottery every month.

Clara Govier, Managing Director at People’s Postcode Lottery, said:

“This is a vitally important milestone for charities across Britain and beyond. By raising more than £500 million for good causes, our players are making a real difference to people’s lives. This simply couldn’t have been achieved without them.”

Maggie’s was one of the first charities to benefit from support from players. It provides free practical, emotional and social support to people with cancer and their families and friends at centres across Britain.

The charity’s Chief Executive, Laura Lee, said: