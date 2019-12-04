ICAP announces 10 December for 27th annual global Charity Day

ICAP, part of TP ICAP group, will hold its 27th annual global Charity Day will be held on Tuesday 10 December this year.

Each year, ICAP Charity Day raises money for charities across the globe, with 100% of the revenues and commissions generated on one day donated to a variety of causes. Last year 120 different charitable organisations benefitted.

In the UK, 26 charitable organisations are set to benefit this year. They will be joined by their celebrity patrons and ambassadors at ICAP’s offices in London, where they will help brokers close deals and boost broking volumes with clients, both on the telephone and through the company’s electronic platforms.

David Walliams, on behalf of the charity Into Film; Gareth Southgate OBE and Geri Horner on behalf of The Prince’s Trust; Claudia Winkleman representing The Katie Piper Foundation, together with Harry Redknapp and Ray Winstone on behalf of Prostate Cancer UK and Anna Friel representing Space for Giants are among the celebrity ambassadors who will be participating in this year’s ICAP Charity Day in London.

ICAP’s Charity Day has raised almost £145 million for more than 2,400 charities around the world since it was launched in 1993. In 2018 alone, £4.5 million was raised by ICAP’s 27 global offices.

Nicolas Breteau, Group Chief Executive Officer, TP ICAP, said:

“At this year’s ICAP Charity Day, we are looking forward to supporting charities with the main focus on social mobility as part of our overall company CSR strategy, ‘A Voice for All,’ giving people a chance in life whatever their background or circumstances. “I am delighted we are supporting charities with an emphasis on education and training; assisting disadvantaged children and families; health and disability; and also with charities involved with the environment and animal welfare, another important area which we are pleased to support. I hope that the funds we raise will create significant opportunities for each of these amazing causes.”

Main image: Chiwetel Ejiofor with ICAP’s hybrid voice and electronic broking teams in its London office on the 2018 ICAP Charity Day.