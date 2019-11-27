Give as you Live a double winner at Worcestershire Apprenticeships Awards

A local social enterprise has won two out of 12 categories at the 2019 Worcestershire Apprenticeships Awards.

Give as you Live, an Evesham-based social enterprise that helps individuals to raise charitable funds at no cost to themselves by shopping via its online portal, won in the categories of Small Business Apprentice Employer of the Year, and Intermediate Level Apprentice of the Year for Rachel Layton at this year’s Worcestershire Apprenticeships Awards.

Annabelle Risdon, Director at Give as you Live, commented:

“As a small team of 18 based in Worcestershire, we are passionate about the local area and want to encourage further learning to support the community with their employment efforts. The apprenticeship strategy we have in place ensures we offer a minimum of two roles per year across marketing and charity services to harness local talent within the business and demonstrate commitment to the scheme. “We credit ourselves on empowering our apprentices and offering various opportunities to progress within their roles. To date, we have offered five out of six apprentices full-time employment and each have decided to stay and progress within the company. We’re thrilled to have won in both categories and will continue to strive for excellence across all areas of our organisation.”

Rachel Layton, whose story helped Give as you Live secure Intermediate Level Apprentice of the Year commented:

“I’m delighted my journey with Give as you Live has been chosen to win. Originally I wanted to be a paramedic but due to health issues, this career path was unlikely to happen. I was unsure if an office environment was right for me as I’m quite a lively person and enjoy doing different tasks each day. However, I gave it the benefit of doubt and I’m so glad I did! My apprenticeship has made me certain I want to continue to build my career in customer service, hopefully up to managerial level lead my own team. I cannot see myself in any other job.”

Give as you Live works with more than 4300 retail partners and 200,000 UK charities, and has raised millions for good causes over the past decade by giving a percentage of each transaction made through the online portal, at the retailer’s expense, donated to the user’s chosen charity.