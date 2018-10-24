Three UK non-profit founders announced as Creator Awards finalists

Three UK non-profit founders have been shortlisted as finalists in the global Creator Awards.

Hera Hussain, Founder of CHAYN, Cemal Ezel (pictured), Founder of Change Please, and Emily Mathieson, Founder of Aerende will go to London on Thursday (25 October) to showcase their organisations to a panel of judges for their chance to win prizes ranging up to $130,000.

CHAYN is a global volunteer network addressing gender-based violence by providing free online resources to help those in need, while Change Please is a London-based social enterprise which trains and supports homeless people to work in its coffee outlets, and Aerende offers a range of products from around the British Isles created by people who are unable to access or maintain conventional employment in the UK.

Awards were available to Creators from multiple categories including Performing Arts, Non-profit, and Business Venture. The London Finals will be held at Printworks London, and will feature a panel of international judges including: Ashton Kutcher, Hollywood Actor and Entrepreneur; Vanessa Kingori MBE, VOGUE Publishing Director; Michelle Kennedy, app entrepreneur; and Jonas Templestein, Co-Founder of Monzo. In addition, twice Grammy-winning producer and DJ, Diplo, will headline the event.

The Creator Awards is a global initiative established by WeWork to recognise and reward creators from around the world, providing winning individuals, start-ups, non-profits and established businesses with the extra funding they need to take their ideas to the next stage.

Eugen Miropolski, Managing Director for WeWork Europe + the Pacific, said: