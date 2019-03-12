Shortlist announced for Veuve Clicquot Social Purpose Award

The finalists for the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award were announced on International Women’s Day. This includes the two women shortlisted for The Social Purpose Award.

The distinguished Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award is the longest running award for female business leaders and has recognised some of the UK’s most notable business women – from Liv Garfield, CEO at Severn Trent and formerly the FTSE 100’s youngest female CEO and Anya Hindmarsh, renowned fashion designer.

The 2019 Business Woman Award finalists are:

● Alex Mahon, CEO, Channel 4

● Jo Whitfield, Retail Chief Executive, Co-op

Social Purpose Award

The Veuve Clicquot Social Purpose Award was introduced in 2017. It celebrates business women who are championing social purpose beyond their core business case, “encapsulating Madame Clicquot’s passion for establishing and fostering long-standing business relationships, and a commitment to business beyond profit”.

The finalists for the 2019 Social Purpose Award are:

● Sherry Coutu CBE, Founder and CEO, Founders4Schools

● Cecilia Crossley, Founder, From Babies with Love

Coutu was recognised for her work enabling young people to make informed decisions about their future by connecting them to leaders of successful businesses across the job market.

Crossley puts social purpose at the heart of her business, with 100% of all profits from baby clothing sales donated to initiatives that help orphaned and abandoned children across the world.

On being shortlisted she said: “There’s been incredible momentum around socially-driven business in the last twelve months – and a lot of this is being driven by innovation and leadership from women. I’m excited and honoured to be recognised by Veuve Clicquot; it means so much to share From Babies with Love’s story and show an ever-growing number of people how they can help create social change simply by doing their shopping.”

Jude Kelly CBE, the winner of the inaugural Social Purpose Award and founder of the Southbank Centre’s Women of World Festival, said of the nominees: “The nature of business is fundamentally changing to become more purpose-driven and I’m proud to be part of a platform that champions those women who are leading this change. In today’s business environment, it is critical that we not only celebrate those who are innovating and creating new concepts for social good, but those like Cecilia and Sherry who are focused on improving the prospects of the next generation.”

The winners will be announced in London in May 2019.