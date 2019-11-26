Seven community organisations win 2019 Locality Awards

Community organisations from Gateshead, Birmingham, and Dartmoor are among this year’s winners of the annual Locality Awards.

Seven organisations won awards, with each one receiving a trophy in recognition of their work, £1,000 to invest in their community and a professional video to help them showcase their work.

This year’s winners are:

Power of Community Award: NEDCare CIC

Transforming Lives Award: Family Gateway (pictured)

Bringing Communities Together Award: Newbigin Community Trust

Partnership Award: Edberts House

Enterprising Organisation Award: Charles Burrell Centre

Save Our Spaces Award: Byrne Avenue Trust

Keep It Local Award: South Gloucester Council

Pauline Wonders, Strategic Director of Family Gateway, winners of the Transforming Lives award said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have received the Transforming Lives award. This and the sharing of our video will help raise awareness of our essential work with families and support us to extend our offer across the North East. The prize money will help us develop a range of activities for children in poverty, including school holiday events and out of school offers that address food poverty, learning through play and social skills.”

Tony Armstrong, Chief Executive of Locality also commented:

“Congratulations to the amazing Locality Awards ‘19 winners and indeed to every organisation shortlisted. At Locality, we believe in the power of community to create a fairer society. Groups like you really are the embodiment of this vision. Your hard work, creativity and undying passion for making positive change in your communities is an inspiration to us all. Thanks to you and other organisations like you, communities across the country are winning every day.”

The sponsors of this year’s awards were Wrigleys Solicitors, Investors In Community, Unity Trust Bank, Endsleigh and Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales.

The Ceremony took place during Locality Convention ’19, which included keynote speakers Kim Leadbeater, sister to Jo Cox, Ambassador for The Jo Cox Foundation, Dawn Austwick from The National Lottery Community Fund, Alison McKenzie-Folan, CEO at Wigan Council and Vidhya Alakeson, Chief Executive of Power to Change.