The Sun launches £1m fund for small local charities

The Sun has announced that it is to give away £1m to small local charities over the next year through the new £1m Sun Readers Fund.

The fund has been launched to celebrate the paper’s 50th birthday. Charities can be nominated to receive a donation of anything between £2,000 and £20,000. Nominations are open now, until 18 December, and nominees can use up to 400 words to tell The Sun why they deserve a donation. More information on how to enter is available online.

In the last 50 years, @TheSun's readers have raised up to £100m for charities. To celebrate its big birthday, and thank its generous readers, it has launched a special £1 million Sun Readers Fund, so readers can nominate their favourite causes: https://t.co/nvjFuG26MK pic.twitter.com/AKYPDP9bVL — News UK (@NewsUK) November 18, 2019

The Sun will make donations to small charities in six categories: Children and Young People; Health and Wellbeing; Veterans; Animals and the Environment; Emergency Heroes and International Aid.

It will not fund individuals, unregistered charities, those outside the UK, or causes outside of the six categories or of a religious or political nature.

The Sun’s Jane Moore, Deidre Sanders, Dan Wootton, Trevor Kavanagh, Arthur Edwards, Jo Bucci and Help for Heroes spokesperson Derek Derenalagi will select the winning charities.

More than 100 grants will be distributed over the next 12 months.