Posted by on 19 November 2019 in News
eBay for Charity hits $1 billion milestone with chance for one charity to win £5k

has announced that for Charity has now raised $1 billion for charity, with £160 million raised in the UK.

Formally eBay Giving Works, eBay’s charitable arm launched in the US in 1999, before launching in the UK in 2005 with a partnership with BBC Children in Need.

Since then eBay for Charity has raised £2 million for BBC Children in Need, with other large totals for UK charities including:

  • £81,100 for Princess Beatrice’s hat in 2011
  • £27m for British Heart Foundation since 2011
  • £125,000 through Lynne Beckett for Air Ambulance since 2012
  • £1m for Comic Relief & Red Nose Day since 2013
  • £105,000 for Prince’s Trust in 2018

 

 

In celebration of the $1 billion milestone, eBay for Charity UK is currently offering UK charities the chance to win £5,000. To enter, charities must sign into their Facebook or Twitter account, follow the eBay UK accounts on either site and retweet or share the competition tweet or post with a description of the favourite item they have sold on eBay along with the hashtag #e4cuk1Billion. In order to be eligible, charities must also be an eBay registered Charity.

The eBay 1 Billion competition is open until 9 December.

 

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

