eBay for Charity hits $1 billion milestone with chance for one charity to win £5k

eBay has announced that eBay for Charity has now raised $1 billion for charity, with £160 million raised in the UK.

Formally eBay Giving Works, eBay’s charitable arm launched in the US in 1999, before launching in the UK in 2005 with a partnership with BBC Children in Need.

Since then eBay for Charity has raised £2 million for BBC Children in Need, with other large totals for UK charities including:

£81,100 for Princess Beatrice’s hat in 2011

£27m for British Heart Foundation since 2011

£125,000 through Lynne Beckett for Air Ambulance since 2012

£1m for Comic Relief & Red Nose Day since 2013

£105,000 for Prince’s Trust in 2018

Thanks to you, our UK community, we’ve raised £160 million – $1 billion worldwide – for charities big and small! You’ve helped 8000 charities to create a lasting impact so we want to say #ThanksABillion! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/0IsHAIpbVx — eBay for Charity UK (@eBay4CharityUK) November 18, 2019

In celebration of the $1 billion milestone, eBay for Charity UK is currently offering UK charities the chance to win £5,000. To enter, charities must sign into their Facebook or Twitter account, follow the eBay UK accounts on either site and retweet or share the competition tweet or post with a description of the favourite item they have sold on eBay along with the hashtag #e4cuk1Billion. In order to be eligible, charities must also be an eBay registered Charity.

The eBay 1 Billion competition is open until 9 December.