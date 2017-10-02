Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

eBay’s My Favourite Charity offers £7k for charity

Posted by on 2 October 2017 in News
UK is running My Favourite Charity on this month, offering the chance to up to £7,000 for your charity.

The prizes will be awarded to those charities that receive the most ‘favourite’ votes during October. 

On eBay users can support their favourite charities, by donating some or all of the income they make from buying or selling items online. To do so they simply search eBay’s charity directory and click the ‘Add to My favourites’ button. This charity is then featured whenever they buy or sell on the site, with a prompt to make a donation.

My Favourite Charity prizes

The charities with the most favourites at the end of the month will win cash prizes:

  • 1st place – £7,000
  • 2nd place – £3,000
  • 3rd place – £2,000
  • Top small charity (under £1.5m turnover) – £2,000

 

eBay for Charity

eBay for charity lets sellers donate a portion of their sales and buyers shop while supporting their favourite charities.

How to get involved with My Favourite Charity

Thousands of charities are already listed on eBay. If your charity is amongst them then it is automatically included in My Favourite Charity. All you have to do is start encouraging more supporters to choose you as their favourite on eBay this month.

If your charity is not listed, you can still take part. Simply enrol your charity with the PayPal Giving Fund. There is no fee. Once you have enrolled, you will find that your charity has been included on eBay for Charity within 48 hours.

 

 

 

Tags:, , ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

" />