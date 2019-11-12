Death rate rise will see extra £650m in Gifts in Wills over next five years

New death projections from the Office for National Statistics published at the end of October will mean £650 million more in legacy income for UK charities over the next five years, according to analysis by Legacy Foresight.

This is an uplift of 4%, with Legacy Foresight predicting that bequests, or gifts to charities in Wills, should grow by an extra 26,000 in the five-year period, with an average value of £25,000.

According to the ONS’s figures, life expectancy increases have slowed considerably for both men and women since 2011, which in turn will drive up the projected number of deaths. Its latest forecasts predict that over the five years to 2024, 3.1 million people will die, compared to the 3.0 million anticipated in its last projections, produced in 2017.

This is 123,000 more deaths than the previous estimation, and in legacy terms suggests that over the next five years, the number of charitable legacies is likely to be almost 4.1% higher than previously expected.

Meg Abdy, Development Director at Legacy Foresight, commented: