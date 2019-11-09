0 Comments
Blackbaud’s #bbconUK returns to London this week
Fundraising UK Ltd
Blackbaud Europe’s annual Convention returns to London this week, representing two days of the “tech gathering for social good”.
Nearly 30 speakers will share insight and advice on technology, marketing, innovation, and leadership with several hundred fundraisers, marketers and administrators.
Here are some highlights of what the event offers.
Find out more, including how to book, from Blackbaud.
