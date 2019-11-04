UK Aid Match appeal round up

Here is a selection of this year’s UK Aid Match appeals, from AfriKids Time to Shine campaign, which raised £1.2m, to the Mines Advisory Group’s Home Safe Home appeal, which raised £317,204, both including UK Aid Match funding.

Find out what @AlokSharma_RDG had to say about the impact of the **£1.2 million** you raised through our #Time2Shine appeal earlier this year. ✊ Big thanks also to @DFID_UK for their match funding support through #UKAidMatchhttps://t.co/fTijq9z5tC — AfriKids (@AfriKids) October 23, 2019

AfriKids Time to Shine raises over £1.2 million

Over £1.2million was raised by AfriKids Time to Shine campaign, including UK Aid Match funding. AfriKids is investing in locally led solutions focused on educating the next generation; plugging gaps between government policies and practice but with the intention that the Ghana Education Service will absorb their activities and sustain them in the future. Match funding from the UK government, raised through the Time to Shine appeal, will support over 18,000 children to complete their Basic Education and help them on a path to becoming economically active members of society.

#UKaid + @TreeAid are helping women in Mali to replant 🌲🌳🌲 – a practical way to help end the 🌍's climate emergency Thanks to the British public’s donations to #SheGrows appeal, doubled by #UKAidMatch, women are transforming their lives + environment #100WaysAidWorks pic.twitter.com/caEIX7xJUt — Alok Sharma (@AlokSharma_RDG) October 20, 2019

Tree Aid’s She Grows campaign raises £343,542 before match funding

Between 1 April and 30 June the UK government matched all public donations to Tree Aid’s She Grows appeal, to help the charity transform lives across the drylands of Africa. The She Grows appeal raised £343,542 and with the addition of match funding from the UK government, reached a grand total of £638,091. The charity will fund a three year project in Koulikoro, Mali starting in January 2020, which will help 1,000 women to plant and protect trees, grow food and earn an income.

"Thank you to the UK government for funding the #CoffeeIsLife appeal. Farm Africa has supported women farmers like us to grow more and sell more coffee, making us feel more empowered. Thank you." Innocent (left), Kanungu, Uganda#UKAidMatch @DFID_UK pic.twitter.com/bd7d9dRUVP — Farm Africa (@FarmAfrica) October 31, 2019

Farm Africa’s Coffee is Life appeal raises £242,000 in match funding

Farm Africa’s Coffee is Life appeal has raised more than £300,000 for the charity’s projects across eastern Africa. Between 8 February and 8 May 2019, the UK government matched all donations from the UK public. A total of £242,000 in matched funding was unlocked from the UK government, which will directly fund a Farm Africa project that will give women in Kanungu in western Uganda the opportunity to make a decent living from coffee farming.

Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, the public & #ukaidmatch we raised £951,396 during #StolenLivelihoods, our 3-month campaign to increase support to women in rural Uganda. As a result, a two-year project launches this month. Read more here: https://t.co/JxYT4wESc2 pic.twitter.com/khVPi61CCZ — Womankind Worldwide (@woman_kind) October 26, 2019

Womankind Worldwide raises over £950,000 to support women in Uganda

Womankind Worldwide raised over £951,396 through its three-month appeal Reclaiming Stolen Livelihoods, which seeks to increase support to women in Uganda experiencing forced evictions from their home and land. The funds were raised through donations from supporters, members of the public, family trusts and foundations plus match funding from the UK government. Planning is now underway for a two-year project that will support women affected by landgrabs in rural Uganda. Over 300,000 women in Uganda have been forcibly evicted, or are facing eviction. With 75% of women in Uganda relying on farming to earn an income, the effects of these sudden and often violent evictions have been devastating.

In #Togo, Akossiwa’s husband refused to support her during her pregnancy. He eventually left. Thanks to her local Compassion Survival project, Akossiwa and her baby are now on a Different Path out of poverty. #UKAidMatch @DFID_UK Find out more: https://t.co/wpvCBbUyWj pic.twitter.com/uikjGrhuUn — Compassion UK (@compassionuk) May 27, 2019

Compassion UK raises £2.2m to fund child survival projects in Togo

Compassion UK has raised £2.2m in a UK Aid Match campaign. The charity’s Different Path Appeal raised the sum through donations and government aid matched funding. It will enable the charity to fund a further 50 child survival projects in Togo which will help thousands of mums and babies over the next three years.

We’re thrilled to announce our #HomeSafeHome appeal has raised £317,441 from public donations, matched funding from @DFID_UK & Gift Aid. Matched funds will support our #Lebanon team to clear landmines for five months. Read more: https://t.co/2MTSPtY3IC pic.twitter.com/wEIxB09qhs — MAG (@MAGsaveslives) October 31, 2019

MAG appeal raises more than £300k to remove landmines in Lebanon

The landmine clearance charity the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) has announced that its Home Safe Home appeal to remove landmines in Lebanon has raised £317,204. The appeal ran from April to July 2019 and raised £146,185, which was doubled through the UK Aid Match scheme, with the final figure including Gift Aid. Because of the appeal, a landmine clearance team will start work in a heavily mined area known as the “Blue Line” in Meiss Al Jabal in southern Lebanon. For five months the team will work directly with communities to clear 21,000m² of land – directly benefitting 750 women, girls, boys and men who will be able to live in safety.

More appeals supported by UK Aid Match:

Today we launch #HappyMumsHappyTums to support mums in rural Sierra Leone to get the nutrition services they deserve! £30 can give 5 families a breeding set of chickens – but donations before 31 Dec will be DOUBLED by @DFID_UK Donate here👉https://t.co/HM50iA229b#UKAidMatch pic.twitter.com/c3291yOZIz — HealthPovertyAction (@HealthPoverty) October 1, 2019

Health Poverty Action’s Happy Mums, Happy Tums appeal

International NGO Health Poverty Action will receive match funding from the UK government for the first time, up to £2 million, for its Happy Mums, Happy Tums UK Aid Match appeal. The appeal will support the health and nutrition of mums and young children in rural Sierra Leone. Donations made to Health Poverty Action from 1 October 2019 until 31 December 2019 will be doubled by the UK government to train community health workers and equip health clinics in rural Sierra Leone’s Bombali and Karene districts. Health Poverty Action has worked in the Bombali and Karene districts on childhood nutrition previously, including supporting members of the local community, called ‘community health workers’, who encourage and aid people to see health specialists and attend the closest health clinics.

142 million people are at risk of going blind from trachoma, but the disease is totally preventable. Donate before 9 Jan 2020 and your gift will be doubled by @DFID_UK, up to £2M, helping to reach twice as many people with treatment https://t.co/DLfxNOoPqr #UKAidMatch pic.twitter.com/Ppwr14jKpY — Sightsavers (@Sightsavers) October 30, 2019

Sightsavers to have up to £2m matched until 9 January

Sightsavers will have donations of up to £2million matched by the UK government between 9 October and 9 January 2020. Donations will be used to support its work wherever the need is greatest, with the matched funds going to support its eye health projects in Uganda and Malawi. These projects will deliver eye care services, particularly for marginalised groups including women and people living with disabilities. We will provide eye examinations, deliver treatments and perform operations in local communities, which will help to improve eye health in the long term.

The UK Government are working with Scottish charity @TheHALOTrust to end landmines for good. With UK Aid Match we are doubling any donation towards the #HALOBreakingBoundaries appeal. Donate and save lives: https://t.co/sXWdM34ZOa @DFID_UK @MatthewRycroft1 #DeliveringforScotland pic.twitter.com/ySQjgb5J88 — UK Gov Scotland (@UKGovScotland) October 30, 2019

Donations to HALO Trust’s Breaking Boundaries appeal matched until 22 December

Donations to the HALO Trust’s Breaking Boundaries appeal will be matched until 22 December. With the matched funding from the UK government, HALO will clear landmines around the village of Musanzikwa and other neighbouring villages in north eastern Zimbabwe, enabling local people to farm safely, send their children to school and reach their local markets.