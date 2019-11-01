Applications open to be a judge for the National Fundraising Awards 2020

The Institute of Fundraising is accepting applications to become a judge for its 2020 National Fundraising Awards.

The awards take place every year in July to recognise and celebrate excellence in fundraising. Each year a range of judges from a variety of backgrounds, size and type of charity, specialism, seniority and experience meet to judge the hundreds of entries received.

Applicants should be current Institute of Fundraising members. The roles are voluntary.

The Institute states: “We are looking for a diverse team of judges with a range of knowledge and skills to provide the judging panel with a robust mix of fundraising expertise.” Applicants are asked to explain what perspectives they bring to the judging panel that might help the Institute to achieve this, one of its strategic goals.

In addition they are asked to complete a short personal statement explaining their experience and expertise in a particular fundraising skill, together with skills that they would bring to the panel. Previous judges of the awards are eligible to apply.

Commitments

To be accepted as a judge applicants must commit to:

attending a judging day in London during the w/c 23 March 2020

making time to review all submissions in advance of the day

providing thorough, well-reasoned feedback and reasons for selection on shortlisted entries

declaring any conflicts of interest in advance of the judging process

The deadline for applications to be a National Fundraising Awards judge is 5pm on Friday 29 November 2019.

WATCH: highlights of the 2019 National Fundraising Awards