YouTuber heads campaign to plant 20 million trees by 2020

American YouTuber MrBeast is heading a campaign to get 20 million trees planted by New Year – one tree for every dollar donated.

The #TeamTrees campaign aims to raise enough money to plant 20 million trees around the globe by 1 January 2020, reaching $5 million in its first 48 hours, and almost $8 million in total so far.

We're getting a lot of messages asking if it's OK to be late to the #TeamTrees party. You're not late, you're right on time! Hit the dance floor and show off your moves. 🕺🏽💃🕺🏻💃🏿🍃https://t.co/Fn85su7vXH — TeamTreesOfficial (@teamtreesofficl) October 29, 2019

High profile big givers include Elon Musk, who has donated $1m, CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey, who has donated enough for 150,000 trees, MrBeast himself at 100,002 trees, and DJ Alan Walker at 100,000 trees. YouTube has also recently pledged to match the next $1m given through its Donate button.

YouTube is matching the next million dollars donated to TeamTrees thru the Youtube donate button!!!!! WHAT IS GOING ON???? TEAMTREES IS ON FIRE!!! https://t.co/x1O2IJ3YbL — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 30, 2019

#TeamTrees started in May 2019 when the internet challenged MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) to plant 20 million trees to commemorate hitting the 20m subscriber milestone. Fans then suggested he teamed up with other YouTubers and influencers to make it happen.

The campaign is being run with the Arbor Day Foundation with all donations through TeamTrees.org, the YouTube donate button, Arbor Day’s #TeamTrees Facebook fundraiser, or the #TeamTrees Tiltify fundraiser sent directly to the charity to fund the tree-planting.

The trees will be planted in a variety of forests on public and private lands in areas of great need with the goal to plant trees on every continent except Antarctica.