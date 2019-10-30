CLIC Sargent campaign invites gamers to fundraise

CLIC Sargent is inviting gamers to participate in its latest fundraising campaign, Player vs Cancer.

Gamers of all abilities can raise funds for the charity by participating in Player vs Cancer, either by streaming online through platforms such as Twitch, or playing at home with friends.

CLIC Sargent has come up with a number of suggestions to help people fundraise while gaming, including picking a game and trying to complete it without a single hit from an enemy, challenging themselves to complete a game as fast as possible, and hosting a tournament.

CLIC Sargent has launched the campaign in response to the growth in online gaming and streaming and with many of the young people it supports expressing that gaming is an important source of support for them. According to the charity, many have said that gaming can provide an escape from cancer treatment and it also helps them to stay connected with friends.

CLIC Sargent is working with Tiltify to enable live streamers to raise funds, and JustGiving for offline gamers.

Rachel Kirby-Rider, Director of Income and Engagement at CLIC Sargent, said: