Four IoF groups partner on Northern Supporter Experience conference

The first Northern Supporter Experience Conference takes place next month in Leeds. The one-day conference is the product of three Institute of Fundraising regional groups in the North of England working together and with another special interest group of the Institute.

The event addresses the challenge all charities face of delivering the best supporter experience, which is complicated by operating in a multi-channel environment at a time when supporter expectations from charities are rising.

Delegates will get to hear from a range of fundraisers and advisers who will their their experience of delivering fantastic supporter care.

For the first time Giles Pegram CBE and Ken Burnett, the co-founders of the Commission on the Donor Experience, will share a stage, sharing tips for fundraisers and trustees.

Instead of two sequential presentations they will present alternatively over six 10-minute sessions, offering a logical and united story. Giles will start with a brief history of fundraising (from 1389!) and Ken will conclude with a “pithy, open and significant question to the audience”.

Eileen Hammond will give the closing address in which she will pick up explicitly on Ken’s question, take it in her own different but complementary direction, and end with a call to action.

Tickets and discounts

The event takes place on 21 November at the Leeds Marriott Hotel. Tickets for members of the Institute of Fundraising and the National Association of Hospice Fundraisers are £55 (plus booking fee), and £65 (plus booking fee) for non-members.

Fundraising teams are also encouraged to attend together, with a ticket offer of four for the price of three. To access this discount select the ‘Group Discount’ ticket type when registering.

So many teams booking into this conference making the most of the 4 for 3 ticket price! Don’t miss out, book your team on today! ⬇️ #charityTuesday https://t.co/JRihhipJTZ — IoF Yorkshire (@IoFYorkshire) October 29, 2019

The IoF groups behind the event have developed the event with the aim of presenting an Institute of Fundraising conference with a national relevance taking place in a region.

The organisers also state that its content has been developed with smaller and medium-sized charities in mind. The event, one told UK Fundraising, was “real ‘get on and do it tomorrow, you don’t need permission or a budget’ stuff.”

The event is also being seen as a trial with a view to running further multi-group conferences in the North of England and elsewhere outside London.

The conference is being co-chaired by Sam Butler, of Starlight Children’s Foundation, and Duncan Batty of Kirkwood Hospice.

Case studies will be presented by:

British Red Cross – Lesley Pinder and Camille St-Omer Donaldson

– Lesley Pinder and Camille St-Omer Donaldson Bone Cancer Research Trust – Mat Cottle-Shaw