Amazon Prime show will challenge CEOs to ‘change the world’ in 4 days through philanthropy

Amazon Prime will air a new show next July that will see CEOs challenged to ‘change the world’ through philanthropy.

The Social Movement is a documentary / reality series by Chris LaVoie (Producer of series Top Recruiter) that brings together CEOs with four days to change the world through philanthropy.

The show will feature 50 leaders working to solve social and economic issues that are harming the planet. These issues include income inequality, access to health care, global warming, hunger, and support for homeless people.

In the show, leaders will be challenged to create a team and, in four days, come up with a financially viable business model that is going to solve one of these issues. They will then pitch their model to the The Social Movement’s ‘Genius’: a successful business person who will decides who wins and gets to then develop their idea into reality.

Series one launches on Amazon Prime in July 2020 and filming for series 2 starts in July 2020.

Chris LaVoie said:

“We are going to bring the greatest minds together from all over the world and share our genius to find viable solutions for some of the largest issues our world is currently facing.”

San Sunner, owner of social media management firm Rec Social, is joining the series as an Associate Producer on season two.

She said: