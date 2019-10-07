IoF announces raft of commitments for addressing climate emergency

As the Extinction Rebellion kicks off two weeks of protests in London today, the Institute of Fundraising has announced its own set of measures to help both itself, and the fundraising sector, play their part in tackling the climate emergency.

In a letter to Institute of Fundraising members today, Chief Executive Peter Lewis said business as usual was not an option, and announced the set of actions, approved by the IoF’s Board of Trustees following consultation with members, which included a roundtable on fundraising and the environment.

The commitments include embedding the climate emergency as a theme in its work, providing more support to members on stepping away from partnerships if they have environmental concerns, and collaborating with the charity sector for a stronger voice.

Lewis said:

“We all have a responsibility to deliver change. We have been reducing the environmental impact of the Institute over the last few years. But we need to do more.” “As fundraisers we have specific opportunities to make essential change. Whether it’s in the choices we make on how we fundraise, the donations we accept or refuse, or through the engagement we have with millions of people who support and donate to charities, we can be part of the of the change that’s needed. Each of our solutions might be different but one thing is clear: business as usual is not an option.”

The eight actions are:

Embedding the climate emergency as a continuing priority in the IoF’s work, including reviewing its own behaviours and practices, led by its internal Green Group

Establishing a task-group of environmentally committed and expert members who will consult with members and suppliers and guide it on policy change and action.

Renewing and refreshing its guidance to ensure that it includes the latest and most useful resources to help fundraisers improve their environmental impact.

Providing more support to members on when they can refuse donations, and step away from partnerships, when they have environmental concerns.

Engaging with its charity sector partners to ask for a joint approach and consistent messaging across the charity sector.

Working with the Fundraising Regulator to review any changes needed to the Code of Fundraising Practice on environmental fundraising practices and issues.

Implementing an updated environmental policy for IoF’s events and conferences.

Working with Civil Society Media to make the packaging around Fundraising Magazine more environmentally-friendly.

Lewis is also inviting anyone who wants to be involved or has thoughts, comments, or ideas to send them through to him, or to policy@institute-of-fundraising.org.uk.