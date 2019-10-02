British Heart Foundation launches campaign to encourage buying second hand

British Heart Foundation launches a campaign this month to get more people to shop second hand.

Reuse Revolution is encouraging those looking to give their home a style update to visit one of BHF’s 190 nationwide home stores for furniture and homewares. It is also asking people to share their finds on social media by tagging @the_BHF, using the #BoughtAtBHF hashtag and finish the sentence: “I love shopping at the BHF because…”.

It’s time to join our Reuse Revolution! We’re challenging you to choose reused this October, and transform your home with items you've #BoughtAtBHF: https://t.co/iMBHRHO6Nc pic.twitter.com/yr5O84y61C — BHF (@TheBHF) September 27, 2019

Participants who post between 1 and 31 October will be entered into a competition to win £250 to spend at Annie Sloan. The prize will be awarded to the entrant that has shown creativity, innovative interior styling and photography skills.

To promote the campaign, the charity is sharing ‘before and after’ photos from a recent home makeover, which saw a young doctors’ house transformed using only BHF furniture with the help of interior designer Lynne Lambourne.

The makeover was completed in less than 24 hours, and came in at under £1700, with items including a bed and mattress for £150, four chairs for £40, bedside tables for £15 each, sets of drawers for £20 and wooden wardrobes from £120. Smaller accessories such as lights and pictures came in at £5 to £10 an item. Lambourne also upcycled some existing furniture with a coat of chalk paint.

Before… And after.



Last year, the BHF home stores helped reuse and recycle over 42,000 tonnes of furniture and electrical products and rescued 180,000 sofas from landfill.

