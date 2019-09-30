IoF Chilterns Group launch first fundraising awards

The Institute of Fundraising’s Chilterns Group has launched its first fundraising awards, and issued a call for entries.
The IoF Chilterns Group Fundraising Awards 2019 are asking for nominations for four awards:
Fundraiser of the Year: This award is for a professional fundraiser who has shown excellence, best practice and innovative methods in achieving high quality fundraising.
Fundraising Team of the Year: This award is for a charity, or team based in the Chilterns Area (Beds, Bucks, Berks, Oxon, Herts), that has achieved something outstanding through teamwork.
Fundraising Volunteer of the Year: For any volunteer fundraiser who has made a major contribution to fundraising over a significant period for one or more organisations.
Fundraising Rising Star: This award is to recognise an individual who has been employed for less than two years as a professional fundraiser. They will have shown a great aptitude, ability and success beyond their experience.
Entry information is available on the IoF site and the winners will be announced on 28 November.
Get free email updates
Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]