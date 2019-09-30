IoF Chilterns Group launch first fundraising awards

The Institute of Fundraising’s Chilterns Group has launched its first fundraising awards, and issued a call for entries.

The IoF Chilterns Group Fundraising Awards 2019 are asking for nominations for four awards:

Fundraiser of the Year: This award is for a professional fundraiser who has shown excellence, best practice and innovative methods in achieving high quality fundraising.

Fundraising Team of the Year: This award is for a charity, or team based in the Chilterns Area (Beds, Bucks, Berks, Oxon, Herts), that has achieved something outstanding through teamwork.

Fundraising Volunteer of the Year: For any volunteer fundraiser who has made a major contribution to fundraising over a significant period for one or more organisations.

Fundraising Rising Star: This award is to recognise an individual who has been employed for less than two years as a professional fundraiser. They will have shown a great aptitude, ability and success beyond their experience.

Entry information is available on the IoF site and the winners will be announced on 28 November.