Funder’s Den offers BAMER-led charities chance to pitch to grant makers

Small Black, Asian, multi-ethnic and refugee (BAMER) led charities and voluntary organisations will have the opportunity to pitch to grant making organisations next week for a cash prize, and to learn how to win more funding.

Funder’s Den takes place on Friday 4 October, in London’s Living Room at City Hall, with representatives from Comic Relief, Trust For London, City Bridge Trust, Tudor Trust, BBC Children in Need, the National Lottery Community Fund, Arts Council England, and the Heritage Lottery Fund, amongst others. They will also be joined by special guest, former Paralympian and TV presenter, Ade Adepitan.

Organisations interested in pitching should register on the Money4Youth site, and up to five groups will be selected to present their elevator pitches, after which funders will select a winner.

Andy Gregg, CEO of Race on the Agenda said:

“We are very proud to be able to work with Money4Youth and Black Fundraisers UK to help organisations become more sustainable. This year we are looking forward to a Q & A session with our Special Guest of Honour Ade Adepitan, and learning about how he developed a successful career against all odds.”

As well as the chance to hear Ade Adepitan and to talk to funders, the evening will provide an opportunity for information sharing and networking with influencers, grant makers, corporate organisations and senior charity representatives.

The evening will also see the launch of the second year of the AVOCADO+ Accelerator Programme: a partnership between Money4Youth, Race on the Agenda and IOF Black Fundraisers UK that supports BAMER groups to become more financially sustainable.