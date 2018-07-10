New fund launches to support LGBTQI activism in Asia

A new fund has been set up in the UK to support LGBTQI activism in Asia.

The Suki Sandhu LGBTQI Asia Fund is sponsored by Audeliss and INvolve Founder and CEO, Suki Sandhu (pictured), and managed by GiveOut. Grants will be provided to support activists working across Asia to improve the lives of LGBTQI people, with GiveOut and Suki Sandhu aiming to grow the fund to at least £25,000 a year. People can donate to the fund via giveout.org/donate.

GiveOut will be consulting across the LGBTQI movement in Asia to identify the focus of the new fund and where it can make the greatest difference.

Suki Sandhu said:

“Whether we like it or not, in the UK we have been afforded a certain level of privilege, and we have a responsibility to give something back. This fund in particular really resonates with me due to my background. “As a gay, Asian man who has grown up in the UK I realise that, despite the challenges I have faced, I have been incredibly lucky. There are many LGBT+ people across Asia being deprived of their freedom and facing terrible persecution simply for being themselves. This is not acceptable, and we all have a duty to try and make a difference. “I’ve worked for more than a decade helping businesses harness minority talent and foster inclusive workplaces. I’m asking business leaders to join me in looking beyond the workplace to support the global struggle for LGBTQI rights, including by making donations to this fund.”

GiveOut founder and chair Elliot Vaughn said: