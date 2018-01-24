Celebrities donate Golden Globe black dresses for TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund auction

Hugh Jackman, Emma Watson, and Viola Davis are among the celebrities donating their Golden Globe outfits for an auction in support of the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund.

Condé Nast is auctioning the black dresses and tuxedos worn by various nominees, presenters, and attendees from the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in partnership with TIME’S UP and eBay. All funds raised from the auction will benefit the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund, which helps individuals who face workplace sexual harassment connect with legal representation and public relations assistance.

The auction is currently live on eBay and started on 19 January. It runs until 26 January and shoppers can bid on the red carpet looks celebrities wore during this year’s Golden Globes by designers including Armani, Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Marc Jacobs, and Versace. Three of the designer dresses will be available via a sweepstakes model where eBay users can donate starting at $25.00 to the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund for a chance to win the dress of their choice. The designers are Stella McCartney, Diane von Furstenberg and Rosie Assoulin with the dresses respectively worn by Claire Foy, Madeline Brewer and Mandy Moore.

Some of the designers and celebrities donating their outfits:

Armani – Laura Dern

Balenciaga – Salma Hayek Pinault

Brandon Maxwell – Viola Davis

Brioni – Hugh Jackman

Calvin Klein – Sarah Paulson

Chanel Haute Couture – Caitriona Balfe

Chloe – Isabelle Huppert

Diane von Furstenberg – Madeline Brewer

Dior – Michelle Pfeiffer and Elisabeth Moss

Dolce & Gabbana – Sarah Jessica Parker

Givenchy – Nicole Kidman

Fatima Goss Graves, President and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, which is administering the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund, said:

“We’re thrilled that actors and others in the entertainment industry are leading in this extraordinary way to end the scourge of workplace sexual harassment. Each time they’ve stepped up they’ve inspired more attorneys to join the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund and more individuals to contribute.”

