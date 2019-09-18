Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation gives £800,000 grant to Leicester Cathedral

The Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation is to provide £800,000 towards Leicester Cathedral’s restoration and renewal project, Leicester Cathedral Revealed, it has announced.

Originally the LCFC Foxes Foundation, it was renamed The Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation in November 2018 in honour of Leicester City’s late Chairman, Khun Vichai, who lost his life in a helicopter accident.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha first supported the Cathedral with a grant in 2014 towards the reinterment of Richard III and, since then, the Football Club and the Cathedral have worked together supporting the communities in and around the city.

It also launched a special campaign earlier this year, Gift of a Wish, which made £610,000 available to charities and organisations of all sizes in honour of Khun Vichai who would have been 61 this year.

Leicester City Chief Executive Susan Whelan said:

“The Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation is very proud to support the restoration of Leicester Cathedral – an asset of great value to people of all faiths in our multicultural city. Since its formation, the Foundation has aimed to support causes that make a difference to the lives of people in Leicester – an objective we remain wholly committed to in the delivery of Khun Vichai’s legacy.”

The Very Revd David Monteith, Dean of Leicester, said: