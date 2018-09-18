£3m donation from Steve Morgan Foundation is JDRF’s biggest yet

JDRF has received its largest ever donation: a gift of £3 million from the Steve Morgan Foundation.

The donation follows the diagnosis of Steve Morgan’s stepson with the condition last year.

The donation is double the previous largest ever received by JDRF in this country and will help fund a research programme that includes artificial pancreas technology, ‘smart’ insulin and immunotherapy. It will also enable the charity to accelerate clinical trials, boost research in an attempt to cure type 1 diabetes, and enhance current technologies, making them available on the NHS.

Hugo was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes last year at the age of seven. Through the Foundation, Steve and his wife Sally have committed to making a difference and funding this research.

Steve Morgan CBE, Founder of the Steve Morgan Foundation and Chairman of Redrow plc, said:

“My wife Sally and I have experienced first-hand the tremendous impact that a type 1 diabetes diagnosis can have on a family. “We are in a fortunate position to be able to make a difference, and we hope this donation will be a significant step towards funding research that we believe will be life changing for all the ‘Hugos’ of the world. We fully support JDRF’s ambition to improve the lives of people with type 1 diabetes and one day to eradicate the condition for good.”

Karen Addington, Chief Executive of JDRF in the UK, said:

“This £3 million donation from the Steve Morgan Foundation is an incredible sum of money and a transformational contribution towards our work to eradicate type 1 diabetes. Everyone at JDRF is extremely grateful to the Morgans for their interest in, and support of our work and we look forward to a long, productive and collaborative relationship with the Foundation.”

Further information on the types of funding the Foundation provides is available on its website.

Main image: JDRF’s Karen Addington with Sally and Steve Morgan.