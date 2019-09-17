How the Mail on Sunday’s criticism of RNLI backfired

At the weekend The Mail on Sunday highlighted the international work of the the RNLI. While it stoked up ire, outrage and racist comments, and plenty of claims that donations would be stopped, the ‘news’ item also generated outpourings of support for the charity, its work, and the way it responded to the criticism.

Below are just some of the different ways in which people challenged the Mail on Sunday and its reporting, or campaigning piece.

First, here is the article as posted to Mail Online on 15 September 2019 and updated later that day: RNLI buys burkinis for Africans as it axes 100 UK jobs: How £3.3million of donations to lifeboat charity are spent abroad including aid for Tanzania swimmers and creches in Bangladesh.

The article, based on a news item the previous day in The Times, linked the charity’s international work to the charity’s recently reported annual loss of £6.3 million and its plans to cut 135 jobs. It also managed to mention the salary of the charity’s chief executive, describing him as “the charity’s £189,000-a-year chief executive Mark Dowie”.

The MoS added that the RNLI’s “overseas spending has now soared from £1.13 million to £3.3 million over the past five years.”

Conservative MPs Andrew Brigden and Nigel Evans were quoted. The former argued that “‘It is the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, not the Royal International Lifeboat Institution.” The latter was concerned that the organisation was “risking the reputation of the charity” by training others in its lifesaving skills. He added: “I would say 99 per cent of the British public giving money to them have not the faintest idea it’s being diverted to projects overseas.”

With such a plethora of dog whistles presented, the public were more than happy to respond. You won’t have far to search to find the disgust, anger, and sense of betrayal that many people reported on being made aware of:

how and where the RNLI spends 2% of its expenditure

how it reports on it in its annual report and accounts

how it mentions the countries that it works in on its Charity Commission registration

how it shares updates with its supporters on its work

how it shares updates publicly on this work via its social channels

how it partners with the UK government’s DfID on these projects, including on matched funding

how successful the projects are and why there is a case for expanding this work

At the same time, the vituperative quality of many comments and the threats to stop donations (cash, not much mention of direct debits, one mention of an upcoming legacy) stirred many others to come to the RNLI’s defence. They did so from many different angles. Here is a selection.

1. It’s campaigning, not news

Scrutinising and rooting out wrongdoing and failures in charities is welcome, and newspapers have a valuable role to play in this.

But too many ‘news items’ are picking at threads in charities’ legitimate work, to see what might unravel. Chief executives’ salaries, ‘political correctness’ policies, helping refugees and people in other countries, and more. It’s clever, consistent, and powerful in the responses it generates.

“RNLI buys burkinis for Africans as it axes 100 UK jobs” as a news headline, as opposed to an opinion piece, is not news: it is campaigning journalism. And others are pointing this out.

Second, it shows again that charities are targets now. And while this is a swing and a miss, there may well be legitimate areas of concern where we deserve to have questions asked. We should think hard as a sector about where those might be. — David Ainsworth (@daveainsworth4) September 16, 2019

Daily Mail usually criticises charity salary expenditure but today they are worried about redundancies at #RNLI. Why? Because they are trying to hide their racism behind faux concerns about jobs. A despicable article that also criticises their focus on wellbeing & safeguarding. — Kristiana Wrixon (@KristianaWrixon) September 15, 2019

They’ve poked the wrong beast. We didn’t get into this sector because we stand idly by while the world goes to shit. You want to come for us? For the people we help? For the children whose lives we are saving? This is a passing anger to you. For us it’s an obsession. Bring. It. — Ben Swart (@benswart) September 16, 2019

‘News’ like this is not just about the RNLI.

This needs to be a big wake up call to ALL charities – in the current political climate, every single charity is a social justice charity. Any progressive ideals you have are currently under threat and attack. Be loud & proud of your values. And call out the bullshit. — Dana Kohava Segal (@danaksegal) September 15, 2019

It is about charities as a whole, and campaigning groups. Some made the link clear:

If you’re starting or upping your donation to RNLI, you could also match it with one for Hope Not Hate. — Sam Jeffers (@wrklsshrd) September 16, 2019

And as for fault lines, it's no longer about right v left, rich v poor, old v young, than 'closed v open'. — reuben turner (@reubenturner) September 16, 2019

Others called out the racism of some people’s comments and of the tone of the two newspapers’ coverage:

Honestly difficult to imagine a crueller, more insinuatingly racist attack on a more blameless institution than the Times going after the RNLI for saving the lives of people it stops only just short of explicitly saying ought to drown pic.twitter.com/0iz56BUNnG — 1st International Paul Crowther Brigade (@pdkmitchell) September 15, 2019

Charity uses money to pay staff = Daily Mail outrage. Charity uses money for services = Daily Mail outrage. On this occasion, charity uses money to help save Africans = Daily Mail completely flips. @RNLI makes no secret of the fact that it helps saves lives abroad. https://t.co/yi8PHG2sGG — Ciarán Price (@Im_Keeron) September 16, 2019

From a PR perspective this is just idiotic. The RNLI is incredibly trusted and respected by a wide range of demographics. This isn’t even close to a ‘scandal’, and reporting it as such will likely backfire – they’ll probably have 50,000 new monthly donors before this is over. https://t.co/CtAWFoDEL8 — Hannah // two-wheel freedom machine \ (@theeyecollector) September 15, 2019

Proud of the work our world class charities do around the world, including my own, @DogsTrust If this xenophobia is a new frontier for attacks on charities, let's get on the front foot and be proud of all our international work and collectively shut down these attacks. https://t.co/OmE7uZfaFK — 🌎 Russell Benson (@russellbenson) September 15, 2019

2. Data, context and reason

Some of the assumptions of the Mail on Sunday’s piece and of some of those sharing their support for it were tackled.

For example, the founder of the RNLI had a global vision for its services from the very outset:

As a history lover it's worth noting it was in Sir William Hillary's founding documents to do so. See https://t.co/vKcPhAFn0X — Luke W (@alukeonlife) September 15, 2019

They spent less than 2% of their annual expenditure outside the UK:

The RNLI is a registered charity that has a history of partnering with government departments, and the Department for International Development in particular in these projects:

.@DFID_UK which recently match-funded money raised by the RNLI – said: "40 children drown every day in Bangladesh. "… @RNLI has almost 200 years of lifesaving experience in the UK and Ireland, and their expertise will now change lives globally too."https://t.co/0VaQQ0oS5V — Johnny Cashless (@JTCHANGINGBIZ) September 16, 2019

Both parties have been open about this:

#UKaid is teaming up with @RNLI to save children at risk of drowning in Bangladesh, where 40 children unnecessarily lose their lives every day. For every £1 you donate, @DFID_UK will donate £1 too.#CrechesforBangladesh #UKaidmatch pic.twitter.com/1xoxuflep7 — Matthew Rycroft (@MatthewRycroft1) February 11, 2019

I was lucky enough to meet Paul Boissier, then CEO of @rnli, 7 years ago. He told me about their amazing work saving lives in Bangladesh then. Thought it was fantastic then. Still think it is fantastic now! #rnli excellence not #RNLI_disgrace https://t.co/D1STn6KmJS — Peter Lewis (@piterk68) September 16, 2019

LBC’s James O’Brien tried to elicit why one caller to the radio station was so angry at the RNLI’s overseas projects:



A quick look at the messengers:

Newscorp, which owns The Times, has paid no UK tax since 1988. Viscount Rothermere, who owns The Mail, has paid no UK tax ever. The RNLI spends 2% of its money saving the lives of non-British children. Which of the three do you think most represents the ideal of Britishness? https://t.co/o8GTN58zyZ — Barnaby Edwards (@BarnabyEdwards) September 16, 2019

People are angry at the RNLI for… *checks notes* …doing a little outreach overseas, teaching kids how to swim. This country, I swear! https://t.co/QrO0e6wi2w — Mike Stuchbery💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) September 15, 2019

I still don't understand how people think they can boycott a sea-rescue charity that is, in effect, a de facto emergency service. — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) September 16, 2019

Meanwhile, the RNLI was continuing to do what it does do every day:

Today amidst the chaos of misinformation the RNLI launched 25 times, covered beaches around our coast and we estimate prevented 40 children dying in Bangladesh I am really proud of that … — Jayne George (@waterglass60) September 16, 2019

3. Praise for RNLI’s response

The RNLI’s social media and press team worked hard to respond to questions and comments in a polite and professional manner, and this was recognised by many.

The charity thanked the many people that were moved to donate to show their support, and explained how others could do so.

If you'd like to support our work, you can do so here: https://t.co/fbtKfIQw9G — RNLI (@RNLI) September 16, 2019

My thoughts are with whoever runs @RNLI social media 😬. Solidarity to you, as you wade through the vitriol tomorrow morning. You work for an organisation who do amazing work, don’t let anyone make you doubt that. — Sarah tizzard 🇪🇺 (@sarahtizzard) September 15, 2019

The RNLI from the start defended its work and in particular its work overseas:

In response to the @MailOnline & @thetimes:we are proud of our international work. Its saves (mostly kids') lives. And we haven't kept it secret – it's in our annual report, on our website and in the media. We spend just 2% of our expenditure on this work: https://t.co/STztOxG1OP — RNLI (@RNLI) September 15, 2019

It even changed its front page at the weekend to draw greater attention to it:

As well as donations, many people simply gave their public support for the work of RNLI.

Good morning @RNLI you are awesome, kind and passionate people .. I’m sorry for what you’ve been through, hold your nerve and stand tall as you have since 1824 – good job from your social media & press team too .. awesome — Stephen George (@stevgeorg) September 16, 2019

This is what a positive response to a negative news coverage looks like. @RNLI responding clearly and thoughtfully https://t.co/MHRWYRLCTI — Jude Habib (@JudeHabib) September 15, 2019

❤️saving children from drowning, wherever they’re from

❤️empowering girls to learn life-saving swimming skills

❤️saving thousands of lives in the UN and abroad

❤️ @RNLI

Keep up the good work, guys! You’re doing something amazing. — GivePenny (@givepennyuk) September 16, 2019

Sending huge twitter love to @RNLI today. You're doing amazing work at home and abroad. #ThankYou from a lifelong supporter! pic.twitter.com/bB3eBjEPpf — Sarah Goddard (@FundraiserSarah) September 15, 2019

4. Why people support the RNLI

Plenty of people shared stories of what the RNLI means to them and why they support its work.

My children wouldn’t be here without the @RNLI – their Dad was recused by them at 8 months old from a stricken yacht. Our family will always support them and they have a gift in my will. #SavingLives https://t.co/YEbD0Up4Yl — Lindsey Cape (@LindseyCape) September 16, 2019

There's an #RNLI station outside my mum's house. I grew up hearing the maroons go, indicating a life in peril, followed by my dad (DLA) leaving, and multiple neighbours' doors slam.

When my dad died they flew the flag at half mast.

He would be proud of their work abroad. As am I. pic.twitter.com/T0HSKiFX1b — ⚫ badly drawn bee 🐝 (@soapachu) September 15, 2019

What a story this wonderful picture tells. I hope @RNLI receives many more donations and subscriptions than it loses and I’m definitely going to give them a few bob. https://t.co/Bniv4M6hX8 — Colm O'Dwyer (@colmfod) September 16, 2019

Can't afford to send any extra atm, but @RNLI scattered my Dad's ashes at sea.

Now every year on his birthday our family sends a donation in his memory & we won't stop doing it — incrediblyEU (@incrediblyEU) September 16, 2019

Loved this little pop-up on the @RNLI donation page. Yep, that's my great great great grandfather. A lifeboat cox from the days when they rowed the boat. Imagine the haters begrudging money spent on teaching kids in flood-prone Bangladesh how to swim. pic.twitter.com/kTeYw25Y4o — Matthew Sherrington (@m_sherrington) September 15, 2019

5. Charities show their support

Too often the charity that is target of the week has to defend its actions alone. This time other organisations came to its defence and showed solidarity.

Great to see so many people across the UK supporting @RNLI. Our research shows that UK households gave over £10 billion last year to charity – clearly the public has a lot of love for a worthwhile cause! https://t.co/upwZNgyJBr — Charities Aid Foundation (@Caf) September 16, 2019

We stand with and support the @RNLI in their work to support and help children everywhere. All children deserve the right to thrive and we are proud to work with our supporters to help them to do this. #RNLI_disgrace https://t.co/ys1coRm9O3 — Save the Children UK (@savechildrenuk) September 16, 2019

Good on you @RNLI. It's the world's poorest and most vulnerable people who are facing the devastating effects of #climatechange – caused primarily by wealthy nations – first and hardest. We must not turn our backs on fellow humans.#RNLI_disgrace #ClimateEmergency — Friends of the Earth 🌍 (@friends_earth) September 16, 2019

We stand with @RNLI in their response to the unfair criticism they’ve faced – and are heartened to see lots of members responding in solidarity. The public reaction shows that lots of people care and continue to be generous with their support. #RNLI_disgrace #RNLI https://t.co/Y7czFhLZNV — Institute of Fundraising (@IoFtweets) September 16, 2019

And while we're on the subject – it would be kinda special if the rest of the sector showed some solidarity with the RNLI on this one. Cos it's only gonna get worse. If you see any public acts of solidarity ping them my way. I'm here for it. — Paul de Gregorio (@pauldegregorio) September 15, 2019

Others in the charity sector were happy to point out their other UK charities undertake work internationally:

Wondering what other charities are doing vital international work the public may not know about yet. Here's mine..https://t.co/BySJFLQbQu#RNLI_disgrace — 🌎 Russell Benson (@russellbenson) September 16, 2019

6. Stepping up to make up for lost donations

In cases like this it has hard to assess how many of those threatening to stop giving to the RNLI are indeed donors. Let’s assume that every single one of them was, and that would be reflected in the polite tone evident in the RNLI’s public responses.

Many others were so appalled by the article and/or some of the responses it generated that they decided to act quickly and positively – by donating to the RNLI.

I've just donated to @RNLI to try to offset a bit of the money that's been withdrawn today by folk who do not wish it to save the lives of people with a different skin colour outside the UK. Caring about vulnerable people anywhere helps vulnerable people everywhere. https://t.co/OxIcVtdXxG — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) September 15, 2019

I made my first ever donation to the @RNLI today, and I'm not alone in standing with them to say a life is a life, end of. I have a hunch this positive response may create some great new donors whilst whittling off a bunch that don't align with their values 🙂#RNLI_disgrace https://t.co/3SsGHig5Wg — Ben Cohen (@cohenburg) September 16, 2019

I haven't read whatever frothing filth the Daily Mail has vomited up this morning, but I gather #RNLI_disgrace shows the marvellous public response. We should all go to https://t.co/MHSjrIZiie to show our support (Christians surely will, drawing on the Good Samaritan parable) https://t.co/iEA9I0lLse — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) September 16, 2019

I’d not donated regularly to you before, just the odd donation here and there, but I will be doing so now, if only to offset some of those who now threaten to stop their donations because you are trying to also save ‘foreign’ lives. Good work RNLI – even more proud of you!! — 🖤 Frances Carey 🎪 ⭐️ #FBPE 🔸 #RevokeA50 (@fec_62) September 15, 2019

In light of the news today I will now be making regular donations, keep up the good work ⚓️❤️🌊 pic.twitter.com/BzTLXLNm9B — Laura 🤠 (@lautowns) September 15, 2019

Think I know where my #FirstFiverDay donation is going. Saving lives and pissing off racists sounds like money well spent https://t.co/2IAww828m8 — David Burgess (@DavidBurgessFR) September 15, 2019

Has just reminded me to restart my direct debit for @RNLI – keep up the fab work #rnli_awesomehttps://t.co/JnHcrJHHJk — Shaun Delaney (@shaundelaney) September 16, 2019

The volunteers of the RNLI are heroes. Thank you for all that you do. Appalled by some of the hateful comments below. I've just donated to you, keep doing what you're doing. pic.twitter.com/UG7kpr8nyN — Dil (@StudioColibriUK) September 15, 2019

Always admired, but never given before – this story completely convinced me I should and I’ve just set up a Direct Debit. Keep up the amazing work, wherever it’s needed. — James Gadsby Peet (@Gadsby) September 15, 2019

The awful bile from The Daily Fail about @RNLI nearly broke me. Then I read about the compassion and humanity of people donating/increasing their support, and realise we outnumber the idiots. We just need to be as vocal as they are. #RNLI_disgrace — Wayne Murray (@WayneTheMurray) September 16, 2019

I typed and deleted many replies yesterday to the hideous people hating on the @RNLI. I'm disgusted by people's behaviour. But I decided the best way to do something was increase my monthly donation in support of the incredible work they do here and around the world 💪 — Joe Freeman (@JosephFreeman) September 16, 2019

Just made a donation to the @RNLI because all lives matter. And deliberately hateful journalism designed to divide can't win. pic.twitter.com/0x7PUC8QKx — Lesley Pinder (@Skipinder) September 15, 2019

Thanks Dana – just sent @RNLI fundraising team in Poole a couple of boxes of posh biscuits! Thought that might help cheer them up! #proudfundraiser https://t.co/5DFuufWBuP — Lucy Stone (MInstF, FRSA) (@Lucy_Stone) September 16, 2019

Others pointed out how easy it was to show support by donating to RNLI:

Texting RNLI to 70300 is a super quick and easy way to donate £5. — Catherine Raynor (@CatherineRaynor) September 15, 2019

I would encourage anyone who feels strongly about this dreadful racist article to ask for your donation (or part of your donation) to be ringfenced for the RNLI's International Programmes so they can continue to spread their expertise around the world!! #RNLI#RNLI_disgrace https://t.co/7RDmXtDHR1 — KevinTaylorMcKnight (@taylorkwinship) September 16, 2019

Some even thought up some clever ideas to make such a response even more effective. Who is going to try and tackle this idea?

Could someone build a clever tool which tracks anyone saying they'll cancel their donation and allow someone to counter-donate against that tweet? #RNLI — David P Hunt (@d_p_hunt) September 16, 2019

And here was another opportunity presented to one of the sources of the story, perhaps as a way to try to make amends:

How about the @RNLI given that the @MailOnline has just shafted then with inaccurate prejudice? https://t.co/idGePWu0LD — Stephen George (@stevgeorg) September 15, 2019

7. Simple decency

The foul nature of some of the comments that the news reports generated was tackled and countered, often in very direct terms.

It is morally wrong for @RNLI to let children drown because they are not here or not British. They have the knowledge, ability and support from donors to act overseas. If you can't see that, you are the problem not @RNLI. They are saving children. Get used to it. #ALifeIsALife https://t.co/AiCTEGj1UR — Leesa Harwood (@bythewaves) September 15, 2019

I couldn’t control my anger. https://t.co/fzoMeFtZsc — duncan cook (@duncancook) September 16, 2019

Imagine being the kind of person that would cancel a charitable donation because they only wanted it to save a British child not a Bangladeshi child #RNLI_disgrace #rnli @rnli donate here https://t.co/2CrQSfnvOC — Ben Fogle (@Benfogle) September 16, 2019

8. Humour and schadenfreude

It became clear that the Mail on Sunday’s attempt to stir up criticism of the RNLI was backfiring, with many people making donations to show their support and/or disgust at the newspaper’s actions.

Others have covered the reported rise in donations, although RNLI sources point out that it will be a few months before they have a firm sense of the scale of any increase, once future regular donations are received.

• RNLI donations surge after Tory criticism of its work overseas (The Guardian)

• RNLI Donations See ‘Sharp Increase’ Online Despite Backlash Against Overseas Projects (Huffpost)

Some managed to find some humour in the situation:

The Daily Mail is gonna win all the fundraising awards this year.#RNLI_disgrace — Johnny Cashless (@JTCHANGINGBIZ) September 16, 2019

If my timeline is anything to go by this is beginning to look like the most successful charity appeal ever run by the Mail and the Sunday Times. — David Burgess (@DavidBurgessFR) September 16, 2019

I literally cannot wait to see RNLI running a sesh at next year's IOF Convention about how an awful piece of journalism helped them raise more than ever before 🤞😂 #FingersCrossed https://t.co/gquIlUDlmn — Jo McGuinness (@JoMcG1985) September 15, 2019