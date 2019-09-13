10 corporate partnerships benefitting good causes in the UK

Here is a selection of corporate partnership news, with a range of businesses supporting charities through fundraising and other activity around the UK from TK Maxx to Flight Centre.

Societe Generale UK & CLIC Sargent

UK staff of Societe Generale Group are celebrating exceeding a £500,000 fundraising milestone for CLIC Sargent, sixteen months after the launch of the three-year partnership. The milestone includes matching from the Societe Generale UK Foundation. With an aim to raise £1 million for CLIC Sargent over three years, the funding will go towards helping young people to achieve their education and employment ambitions following a cancer diagnosis.

We’re excited to be partnering with @VirginAtlantic & @Delta this month, who will donate £5 to the Diversity Foundation for each booking made on the airlines! This will help fund mental health support in rural Uganda. Read more about the partnership here: https://t.co/ydkqqMcsrI pic.twitter.com/8ftyFGSGes — Diversity Travel (@DiversityTravel) September 3, 2019

Diversity Travel, Virgin Atlantic & Delta Air Lines

Diversity Travel, a travel management company specialising in the charity and academic sectors, has partnered with Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines to raise funds for the Diversity Foundation, supporting mental health services in Uganda. For the month of September, the airlines will make a £5 contribution towards the Diversity Foundation for every Virgin Atlantic or Delta Air Lines flight booked by the Diversity Travel team.

DMH Stallard & Action Medical Research

Regional law firm DMH Stallard has chosen Action Medical Research as its new charity partner for Sussex. The charity is currently funding research into areas including premature birth, epilepsy, asthma, scarlet fever, cerebral palsy, brain cancer.

Every bag of quality clothing and homeware you donate could raise up to £30 for research in to cancers affecting children and young people. Donate today at any @TKMaxx_UK or @CR_UK store. #GUCFG | https://t.co/8bFAtHZI0w pic.twitter.com/TfL9uVhCMw — Cancer Research UK Shops (@CRUKShops) September 11, 2019

Cancer Research UK & TK Maxx

Cancer Research UK and TK Maxx are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their partnership, which has seen more than £32.5 million raised so far. The money has been raised through both stock and cash donations, including Give Up Clothes for Good. Combined with cash donations, associate fundraising and the sale of gold ribbon pin badges, it makes TK Maxx the biggest corporate supporter of Cancer Research UK’s research into cancers affecting children and young people. TK Maxx has also committed to fund the Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Children’s Brain Tumour Centre of Excellence, which is improving how drugs are developed for children with brain tumours. The funds will be generated through customer donations and associate fundraising.

Peterborough United Football Club & Alzheimer’s Society

Peterborough United Football Club has launched a social media campaign to unite with those walking towards finding a cure for dementia. The club’s first team players and staff will join hundreds signed up to take part in Alzheimer’s Society’s Memory Walk at Ferry Meadows Country Park, on Sunday 15 September. Peterborough United’s Chief Executive, Bob Symns (pictured), has also launched a #UnitedWeWalk campaign with the charity on social media. He’s calling for anyone who signs up to a walk – whether it be in Peterborough or the other 40 walks across England, Wales and Northern Ireland – to post a short video clip of their reason for walking and encourage others to sign up too. The aim of the campaign is to highlight the impact of dementia, through everyone’s own reason for stepping out and taking part.

Goldsmiths’ Company Charity & Islington Giving

The Goldsmiths’ Company Charity has embarked on a new partnership with Islington Giving, a community-centric coalition of funders, contributing £90,000 over three years to tackle the effects of inequality in Islington by supporting young people, families and the elderly in the borough. Islington Giving, which is administered by the Cripplegate Foundation, is made up of private and voluntary sector contributors who offer time and resources in support of organisations in Islington.

Other partners in the coalition include Paul Hamlyn Foundation, The National Lottery Community Fund, Cloudesley, Macquarie, the Cripplegate Foundation and the City Bridge Trust.

Are you an organisation that invests in children’s future development? Find out how you could become our next charity partner by submitting your £600,000 digital idea here: https://t.co/z4hMq6Ls4r 💡💻 pic.twitter.com/U3zzksp8ce — Shop Direct (@ShopDirect) September 2, 2019

Shop Direct seeks charity partner

Online UK retailer Shop Direct is launching a search for its next £600,000 charity partner. The company, which owns Very.co.uk and Littlewoods.com, is inviting organisations that invest in children’s future development to submit project proposals linked to the long-term goals of a chosen charity, for which Shop Direct will aim to raise £600,000 over two years, starting late 2019. To be considered, charities should have an existing presence in at least one of its key locations of the North West, East Midlands and London, and the project must have digital at its core.

International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance has completed its second annual ‘global volunteering month’ initiative bringing together a record 3,600 colleagues across all 12 markets to support the local communities in which it operates. During the month-long programme, IPF volunteers logged over 8,000 volunteering hours, taking part in a number of different projects including education, environmental conservation and supporting disadvantaged and sick children. This included at Provident Mexico, organising and staffing a mobile library for the Street Child Support Center of Oaxaca, and in Poland, working with the Ja Wisla foundation to clean up a riverside settlement area which is an important nesting place for the largest number of birds in Warsaw.

PHMG & partner charities

Employees at Manchester-based PHMG have raised more than £34,000 for charity since the start of 2019. The audio branding firm set staff an end-of-year target of £58,000 as part of its PHMG Foundation initiative – a company-wide programme launched in 2013 that supports charities around the world. Recent events have included an 84-mile trek of Hadrian’s Wall, volunteering at the Greater Manchester Marathon and tackling an inflatable obstacle course. In 2019, PHMG’s chosen charities are Mind, Cancer Research UK, The National Alliance on Mental Illness, SOS Children’s Villages Illinois and the Red Cross. As with previous years, the company will once again donate £50,000 if staff hit their target.

Flight Centre & Mind

Flight Centre’s two year partnership with Mind has raised a total of £200,000. Originally a year-long partnership in 2017, Flight Centre had set out to raise £100,000. The partnership started in February 2017 and saw Flight Centre employees across the country run marathons, climb the world’s highest mountains, take part in sky dives, organise dress-up and dress-down days, raffles, Easter Egg Hunts and record a Christmas charity single. Its Summer Conference and Ball in 2018 alone raised £17,000: the largest charity fundraiser of the partnership.