City Corporation encourages donations to Hurricane Dorian appeal after giving £25k

The City of London Corporation has donated £25,000 to Team Rubicon’s UK’s Hurricane Dorian disaster response appeal and is encouraging City firms and individuals to support the effort.

Team Rubicon UK staff are providing aid to people in the most remote areas affected by the hurricane. The winds that hit the Abaco Islands equalled the highest ever recorded at landfall, and Grand Bahama also suffered severe damage and floods.

The donation comes from the Corporation’s Disaster Relief Fund, which seeks to relieve human suffering, bringing its total donations in the last three years to £225,000.

In the past three years, the City of London Corporation has given £30,000 to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Cyclone Idai Appeal; £25,000 towards the We Love Manchester Appeal, following the devastating terror attack in the city; £70,000 to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Indonesia Tsunami Appeals; and £75,000 in total to emergency appeals in Burma, South Asia, and for those affected by Hurricane Irma.

Jeremy Mayhew, Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Finance Committee, said: