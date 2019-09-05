Yoast sets up Care Fund to reward WordPress volunteers

Popular search engine optimisation service Yoast has created the Yoast Care Fund with the aim of rewarding outstanding volunteers who contribute to the WordPress CMS with a financial grant.

‘Care’ stands for The Community Appreciation REwards. Yoast, a commercial organisation, recognises that plenty of people in the WordPress Community are freelancers who don’t always get compensated for their time or energy. It wants to share some of its income with some of these people.

Those selected from amongst the nominations will receive $500. In addition, they will receive publicity in the form of an interview, to be published on Yoast.com.

Who can be nominated?

You can nominate a person who is active in the WordPress community as a volunteer.

Yoast plans to set aside $25,000 each year to give away to selected individuals.

There are terms and conditions that apply to nominations. For example:

nominees do not get paid for their work on WordPress.

nominees have to be active in a Make WordPress team.

you can’t nominate yourself

under 16 year olds can be nominated by Yoast will need permission from their parents or guardians before they can approve their nomination

The nomination form and full terms and conditions are published by Yoast, and nominations are open now.

Main image: Yoast.com