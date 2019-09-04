Funding opportunity & funder news round up

With a number of funding announcements being made over the past week, here is a round up of some of the opportunities available.

Grants of up to £10,000 available through Community Business Trade Up Programme

Applications open for the Community Business Trade Up Programme on 17 September, with community businesses across England able to apply for a learning programme and a grant of up to £10,000.

The Community Business Trade Up Programme is run by the School for Social Entrepreneurs (SSE), in partnership with Power to Change, and will be open to applications until Wednesday 27 November.

The programme supports community business leaders with:

a fully funded learning programme of 12 learning days over nine months

a Match Trading grant of up to £10,000

a community of supportive peers

The learning programme aims to help community business leaders develop skills, strengths and networks to increase their impact, with a focus on increasing sales and income from trading. It will run from April to December 2020, with places for 80 community business leaders across England who will learn in groups of 10. The programme is delivered by the School for Social Entrepreneurs at seven locations across England.

The Match Trading grant, created by SSE, is a new type of grant funding that matches an increase in income from trading pound-for-pound to incentivise social organisations to develop their trading base. The first cohort of the Community Business Trade Up Programme achieved a typical 92% increase in income from trading.

Jenny Sansom, Programmes Manager at Power to Change said:

“This programme will give a really important step up for relatively new community businesses and help them to focus on their trading activities and long-term sustainability. The first cohort of this kind of funding enjoyed a 92% increase in trading, which is a huge impact. I’m delighted to be opening up this programme for a new group of community businesses.”

The Community Business Trade Up programme has already supported more than 200 community business leaders since 2017.

Community businesses can find out more and apply now until 27 November 2019, on the SSE site.

Power to Change and SSE will also be hosting a free webinar about the programme on 4 Oct at 11am. To register or watch the recording, follow this link.

EMI Music Sound Foundation changes name to Universal Music UK Sound Foundation

EMI Music Sound Foundation is celebrating its 21st anniversary, a landmark £8 million in donations, grants and bursaries aimed at improving access to music education for young people, and a name change.

The Foundation is changing its name to Universal Music UK Sound Foundation, to reflect the support the independent charity receives from Universal Music Group, which set up the Foundation with a capital investment in 1997.

Since its inception the Foundation has given awards to over 10,000 children and schools for the purchase of musical instruments, equipment and training, and supported 26 secondary schools across the country, investing a total of £2.4 million to help the schools specialise in performing arts and music.

Each year, it supports an additional 200 children studying at these schools with the cost of their music lessons via the charity’s Hardship Fund, as well as funding training for 250 teachers in their feeder primary schools. As part of the 21st anniversary, on top of their yearly award of £6000, each of these sponsored state schools received an extra £5000 in funding for 2018.

The Foundation also offers annual bursaries to 11 partner music colleges and organisations via a rolling programme. Bursaries are awarded to individual students to assist with their fees and living expenses, with more than 600 applicants benefitting from the programme.

Adam Barker, Chair of Trustees, Universal Music UK Sound Foundation stated:

“Since our inception in 1997, the Foundation has focused on ensuring that the significant benefits and the joy of studying music remain available to as many young people from all backgrounds across the UK as possible. Universal Music is proud that our support allows 100% of the charity’s funding to be channeled to the vital work that the newly re-named and highly respected Universal Music UK Sound Foundation undertakes year after year.”

New round of Tampon Tax Community Fund opens

A new round of the Tampon Tax Community Fund is open for applications. Local groups supporting women and girls with issues like period poverty, domestic and sexual abuse, mental health and long-term unemployment can to apply for a share of £3.5 million.

Groups anywhere in the UK can apply to their local Community Foundation for grants of up to £10,000 and the funding can only be used for projects or services that directly benefit women and girls.

Priority will be given to grassroots organisations, organisations working with women or girls facing multiple challenges, user-led organisations and sustainable projects providing long-term solutions.

UK Community Foundations Director of Programmes and Development Vicki Papworth said:

“Grassroots groups are doing amazing work to support women and girls across the country. They often run on a shoestring budget and struggle to compete for the larger funding pots. We’re proud that Community Foundations have again been recognised by government for their local knowledge and will use this vital funding to support the groups on the ground making such a big difference to women’s lives.”

Applications will be assessed by Community Foundations and shortlisted projects will go to a local panel who will decide which groups to award funding to. Successful projects are likely to be announced early in 2020.

Applications open for £10,000 Peter Whittingham Jazz Award

Help Musicians has opened the 2019 application process for a £10,000 jazz fund, the Peter Whittingham Jazz Award.

Open to jazz musicians from all walks of life, the Peter Whittingham Jazz Award seeks out emerging jazz artists who have the creativity, ambition and commitment to develop a sustainable career in jazz, and encourages applications from those who are currently underrepresented in jazz such as women, people with disabilities and individuals from black, Asian, and minority ethnic backgrounds.

Jazz musicians, either solo or in groups of up to eight, who are at a tipping point in their career, are invited to apply via the website here by Monday 14 October. Auditions will be held in November 2019, and an independent panel of jazz experts, along with representatives of Peter Whittingham’s family, will select awardees for the fund.

Now in its 29th year, The Peter Whittingham Jazz Award offers the winner £5,000 to undertake a creative project of their choice that will support their creative and professional development. The award can fund recording, filming, touring, performances, mentoring, collaboration and promotion. A further £5,000 is available for up to three rising talents through The Peter Whittingham Jazz Development Awards.