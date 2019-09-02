Commission issues advice to help older donors avoid fraud

With HMRC data showing that 374,000 people over the age of 65 made donations in tax year 2017/18, totalling £1,092 million, the Charity Commission has issued advice to help older donors avoid falling victim to fraud.

The Charity Commission also cites recent findings from the Crime Survey for England and Wales, which show that almost 1 in 12 of respondents aged 65 and older reported being the victim of fraud in the last year: equivalent to more than 800,000 older people in England and Wales. Its own research from 2017 suggests just under a third of 65-74 year olds usually do checks on a charity before donating.

It has issued general giving advice, and specific tips for street fundraising, clothing collections, and online fundraising:

Always:

Check the charity’s name and registration number www.gov.uk/checkcharity .Most charities with an annual income of £5,000 or more must be registered.Ask the collector for more information if in doubt.

Never feel under pressure by a fundraiser into making a donation immediately.

Exercise the same caution every time you’re looking to support or donate to a charity.

Street fundraising and clothes collections

Check whether street collectors are wearing a proper ID badge and that any collection tin is sealed and undamaged.

Contact the charity that you’re seeking to donate to or work with to find out more about their spending.

Carefully review collection bags for clothing and household goods to ascertain whether they are from a genuine charity.

Check whether fundraising materials are genuine. They should feature the charity’s name, registered name and a landline contact number.

Online fundraising

Be careful when responding to emails or clicking on links within them.

Make sure the charity is genuine before sharing personal or financial information.

If someone thinks a collection or appeal is not legitimate, they are urged to report it to the police, and if they think a collector does not have a licence, to report it to the relevant Local Authority Licensing Team or the Metropolitan Police (if in Greater London), as well as to the charity if possible.

Sarah Atkinson, Director of Policy, Planning and Communications at the Charity Commission, said: