Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Charity Commission & Fraud Advisory Panel launch fraud resilience survey

Posted by on 26 February 2019 in News
0 Comments
fraud
Charity Commission & Fraud Advisory Panel launch fraud resilience survey

The and the Fraud Advisory Panel is to contact 15,000 charities to ask them to participate in a survey on resilience.

Launched today (26 February) the survey is aimed at helping the Commission and the Fraud Advisory Panel gain a better understanding both of charities’ resilience to fraud and their levels of cyber security. They will be emailing the charities directly, inviting them to complete a questionnaire.

The survey will run for four weeks, and the Commission intends to publish the findings of the later this year.

Alan Bryce, Head of Development and Operational Intelligence at the Charity Commission said:

“This is a really important project that should significantly improve our understanding of what’s happening across the charity sector and shape our regulatory engagement, helping to build a stronger counter-fraud culture for the future. I urge those charities contacted to get actively involved and complete the questionnaire – your answers really will make a difference.”

 

Tags:, ,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />