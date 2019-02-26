Charity Commission & Fraud Advisory Panel launch fraud resilience survey

The Charity Commission and the Fraud Advisory Panel is to contact 15,000 charities to ask them to participate in a survey on resilience.

Launched today (26 February) the survey is aimed at helping the Commission and the Fraud Advisory Panel gain a better understanding both of charities’ resilience to fraud and their levels of cyber security. They will be emailing the charities directly, inviting them to complete a questionnaire.

The survey will run for four weeks, and the Commission intends to publish the findings of the research later this year.

Alan Bryce, Head of Development and Operational Intelligence at the Charity Commission said: