Britain’s Secret Charity Cheats back for second series

Britain’s Secret Charity Cheats is back on BBC1 for a second series this week.

The five-part daytime TV programme concludes on Friday, and focuses on cases of charity fraud.

So far, this series has looked at cases including that of a hospice manager who stole £90,000, a sporting family who used their fame to steal donations intended for underprivileged children, and a fundraiser who faked cancer to trick his own family.

The series is presented by Kevin Duala and also includes advice for consumers on ensuring their donations reach their intended target, as well as on legacy giving with an interview with Remember A Charity’s Rob Cope in episode three.

Episodes have also focused on the work of a number of charities as well as the financial struggles faced by many, such as the difficulties of finding funding and the numbers having to close as a result.

Britain’s Secret Charity Cheats is on BBC1 at 9.15am and all episodes can be watched on BBC iPlayer.