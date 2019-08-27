Deadline approaches for Spar Hero Next Door competition

Nominations for Spar’s Hero Next Door competition close on 31 August with a chance to win up to £10,000 for local communities.

The competition asks people to nominate those doing ‘amazing work’ for their local sports team or club for the People’s Podium award. The grand prize is £10,000 for their club, with runners up winning £2,000.

Last year Spar awarded gymnastic coach Mike Briggs £10,000 to help his local club in Dumfries improve its facilities. Runners up included Zahra Butt, a boxing coach from Nottingham, and Danny Antsey from the City of Plymouth Trampoline and Gymnastics Club.

Nominating a Hero Next Door just requires filling in an online form with details of the person they are nominating and why.