IoF NI to launch mentoring programme

The Institute of Fundraising NI is looking for both mentors and mentorees for a new programme for fundraisers.

The IoF NI‘s mentoring programme will provide 12 members from across the region with an opportunity to obtain experienced support with fundraising and management issues from trained mentors through a one-to-one relationship over nine months. The mentors will support mentees in building insight, knowledge, skills, networks, strategies and action plans to support all aspects of fundraising.

The programme, for which IoF NI has received funding from the Halifax Foundation of Northern Ireland, will begin in October 2019, with the Institute partnering with coaching and mentoring organisation Advance Coach to deliver it.

Mentees and mentors will meet in person or online for around 60 minutes every month, with mentees also offered the IoF’s Introduction to Fundraising course, the opportunity to build networks with others involved in the programme, and to be profiled on the IoF website.

Mentors will receive a free half-day of training with a mentoring guide and tool kit, and will support one person each for nine months. The IoF is also offering mentors its Institute of Leadership and Management Certification – Introduction to Mentoring, a follow up half-day of mentoring upskilling midway through the programme, as well as ongoing support throughout the year and the opportunity to also be profiled on the IoF’s site.

Anyone interested in either becoming a mentor or a mentee should contact Jimmy Laverty at jameslaverty@outlook.com.