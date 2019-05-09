IoF South West mentoring programme open for applications

The Institute of Fundraising South West is seeking volunteer mentors, and mentees, for this year’s programme.

The IoF South West mentoring programme matches experienced fundraising professionals with less experienced members at junior to mid-management level who are seeking help with their personal development.

Mentors volunteer and mentees pay a flat £100 fee to cover the costs of administering the scheme. However, concessions may be available for those who come from small charities with incomes under £100,000.

A matching session will kick off the programme, and feedback from this will then enable its co-ordinators to identify an appropriate mentor for each mentee. If both the mentee and the mentor are happy with the pairing, they will embark on a mutually agreed development programme, which will comprise a combination of face-to-face meetings, emails and telephone support of approximately four hours per month for a period of twelve months.

Key dates:

Deadline for applications – Friday 28 June

Assessment of applications – Tuesday 2 July

Informing successful and unsuccessful applicants – by Friday 12 July

Mentor and mentee matching day – Wednesday 11 September

Mentor training day (Mark Hughes) – Friday 20 September

More information on the scheme and how to apply is available from programme administrator Kim de Beaumont by email at southwest@institute-of-fundraising.org.uk or on 01803 866930. A prospectus is also available online, as are the mentor and mentee application forms.