International Development Secretary writes to sector about no deal funding concerns

The Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP, the new Secretary of State for International Development, has written to civil society organisations about the government’s planning for Brexit, with a reminder for those that deliver services throughout the EU and risk having funding cut to respond to its offer of financial assurance.

In a letter published on Friday 16 August, Sharma said that the Government was gearing up to leave on 31 October, deal or no deal.

DFID’s priority, he said, was ensuring that the country’s civil society organisations remain able to continue their if there is a no deal exit following the EU’s statement that it intends to terminate funding to some on-going programmes delivered by UK civil society organisations in this event.

He stated:

“As you will be aware, the Government has offered to provide financial assurance to UK civil society organisations that lead and deliver development, external action and humanitarian programmes through the European Commission that are at risk of having their funding terminated in a no deal scenario. “I continue to encourage organisations to apply for our financial assurance for any new programme that is agreed.”

The deadline for applying for this to prevent any loss of funding is 31 October. More information is available on the .gov site.

Sharma also addressed reports of EU discrimination against British civil society organisations. He stated that while DFID had received assurances from the EU Commission that no discrimination was taking place, with reports to contrary, he will continue to raise further reported cases with them and to monitor the situation closely. Any organisation that encounters any unfair treatment is invited to report it at DFIDContingencyPlanning@dfid.gov.uk.