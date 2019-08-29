Civil society organisations co-sign letter to Boris Johnson on no-deal Brexit concerns

Over 85 civil society organisations from across the UK including charities and sector bodies have co-signed a letter to the Prime Minister over their grave concerns of the impact of a no-deal Brexit.

ACEVO, WCVA, Human Rights Consortium, Inclusion Scotland, and Locality are among the co-signatories.

The letter expresses their serious concerns about how a no-deal exit will be a direct threat to the peace process in Northern Ireland, regression of rights and standards, the uncertainty of the future, and a lack of adequate engagement and support from the government.

It warns that business, civil society and communities across the UK are not ready for a no-deal exit, that there is insufficient time to replace EU agencies that monitor and ensure compliance with the law, and that:

“Legislation to accommodate a no-deal scenario will be rushed through Parliament with little to no scrutiny from MPs and civil society. Neither is there enough time to put in place the necessary common frameworks to guarantee that devolution is respected.”

Urging the government to work with civil society, it states:

“Civil society faces the same Brexit related impacts and uncertainties as business, and yet we have not had adequate support, resources and engagement from the government. We urge you to better engage with civil society, including across the devolved nations, throughout the next stages of the Brexit process.”

The letter can be read in full on the ACEVO site.