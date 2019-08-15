£10m funding available through Energy Redress Scheme

The fifth round of the Ofgem Energy Redress Scheme opens for applications on 19 August, with £10 million available to charities for energy related projects.

The Energy Redress Scheme is managed and delivered by Energy Saving Trust, with the priority for funding being the support of individual energy consumers in vulnerable situations, with a small percentage of the fund available to support innovative products and services that will help existing or future energy consumers.

The scheme is officially named the Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Scheme and collects voluntary payments from energy companies to make reparations for effects on energy consumers.

In this fifth round, the scheme has three separate funds:

The Main Fund of £7.5 million: aimed at projects seeking grants between £50,000 and £2 million to help energy consumers in vulnerable situations

The Small Grants Fund of £1 million: aimed at projects seeking grants of between £20,000 and £49,999 to help energy consumers in vulnerable situations

The Innovation Fund of £1.5 million: aimed at projects seeking grants between £50,000 to £750,000 that support the development of innovative products or services to provide benefits to energy consumers

Mike Thornton, Group Director of Operations at Energy Saving Trust commented:

“We are very pleased to be able to distribute a substantial pot of funds to provide benefits to energy consumers through this round of the Energy Redress Scheme. Supporting a diverse variety of charities in their work to reduce fuel poverty and improve energy efficiency is even more important at a time when energy issues are a key focus for everybody.”

Charities interested in applying can register in advance of the opening date for applications on the dedicated website.