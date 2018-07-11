Author to fund North East young writers’ project

Author LJ Ross is funding a project to help budding writers in the North East fulfil their creative ambitions.

LJ, who writes the DCI Ryan series, is donating £6,500 to the initiative, which is part of the Young Writers programme run by New Writing North, the literature development organisation for the North of England.

LJ’s funding will be directly targeted at a group in Amble, which will be funded for a year through her donation. The Amble Young Writers’ programme will give young people the opportunity to take part in a summer writing school from 6-8 August, which will involve a trip to Lindisfarne. They will write about the atmospheric location in collaboration with the National Trust. The funding will also support free weekly writing sessions, every Saturday in term-time at Amble Library.

Ross, who has just moved back to her native Northumberland with her husband and son after living in London and Bath, said:

“I’m so thrilled at the reaction to my books and incredibly grateful for the support my readers have given me. Now I just want to give something back to other budding writers and there’s nothing more fitting for me to fund than a project based on Holy Island. “The feeling of trepidation you get on publishing day never goes away and nor does the feeling of elation when you see your book heading up the bestseller charts. Hopefully, this funding and this project will help give these talented young writers the opportunity to experience all of that for themselves one day soon.”

Anna Disley, Executive Director (Programme and Impact) at New Writing North said: