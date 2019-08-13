Marler Haley offers £400 prize in its annual charity competition

Exhibition display provider Marler Haley has launched its annual charity competition offering three prizes to the winning charities.

The winning charity will win a £400 Marler Haley voucher to spend on marketing displays from their range. The difference this year will be runners up in second and third place will also win prizes too.

Second place will receive a £100 Marler Haley voucher, with third place receiving a free roller banner respectively.

The competition is now open for registered charities from UK or Ireland until 5th September 2019.

Three finalists will be chosen, all with a guaranteed prize at this point. The winner of the main £400 voucher will be decided by a public vote.

Last year’s winner

Teamwork Trust won last year’s competition ahead of The British Heart Foundation and The Elizabeth Foundation.

Caroline Prior, from Teamwork Trust said:

“Marler Haley stands will ensure we are able to portray a professional image at events and conferences, allowing us to attract new members, customers and to fundraise effectively. “We know the impact of winning £500 worth of displays will be not only be financial, but also increase our pride in being part of such a great team.”

Sending out a huge #ThankYou to @MarlerHaley for our 1st chosen item after winning £500 in the #MHCharityComp Our members have been trying out the iPad Stand This will make a difference when we are next out promoting our services #MentalHealth #Outsourcing #Wellbeing #Counselling pic.twitter.com/UMxNvJW9mj — Teamwork Trust (@TeamworkTrust) December 14, 2018

Based in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, Marler Haley is a supplier of exhibition and display equipment to many charities and businesses in the UK. Unlreated to this competition, the company offers registered charities 10% off every purchase: details are featured on their charity displays page.



How to enter

1. Answer the question: What impact would winning £400 worth of marketing displays have on your charity?



2. Post your answer: on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or as a blog post on your website including the hashtag #MHCharityComp in your post.

3. Let Marler Haley know you’ve entered by tagging them @MarlerHaley in your post or email a link of the post you have made to marketing@marlerhaley.co.uk.

You will be entered into the competition if you fulfil their terms and conditions.

The Annual Charity Competition is open for entries from 5 July to 5 September 2019 for registered charities in the UK and Ireland.

The public poll runs from 9 – 20 September, and the winners will be informed on 25 September 2019.