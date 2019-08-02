Natasha Kaplinsky becomes Barnardo’s President, & other celebrity news

Natasha Kaplinsky, Sir Chris Bonington, and Jill Halfpenny are among the celebrities recently announced as lending their support to charities.

Celtic & Hearts FC captains & Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity

Celtic and Hearts FC captains Scott Brown and Christophe Berra are two of a number of sports stars who have helped an Edinburgh children’s charity raise £112,000. The past and present sporting legends, including Gavin Hastings, John Souttar and Paul Cain, took part in Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity’s (ECHC) annual Sports Quiz. Now in its eighth year, this is the first time the money raised at the quiz has broken the £100k barrier. All money raised from the Sports Quiz will go to Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, which supports the Royal Hospital for Sick Children (RHSC).

Jill Halfpenny & Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity

Jill Halfpenny has been announced as Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity’s Ambassador. Halfpenny, who has just appeared in the new four-part drama series Dark Money on BBC One, has been a regular on TV since 1989 when she starred in Byker Grove.

Natasha Kaplinsky OBE is Barnardo's new President | UK Fundraising https://t.co/dSxCE69eLg pic.twitter.com/lwd4L0u8xY — ukfundraising (@ukfundraising) July 12, 2019

Natasha Kaplinsky & Barnardo’s

Barnardo’s has announced Natasha Kaplinsky OBE as its new President. The newsreader, presenter and journalist gave her first speech as President at the charity’s Annual Parliamentary Reception in July, at the House of Commons. She will help the charity to raise awareness of issues affecting vulnerable children, young people and their families, including mental health and wellbeing, child sexual exploitation and children who are leaving care. Kaplinsky will also be championing the work Barnardo’s does via its 1000+ services across the UK.

Sir Chris Bonington & YHA

Sir Chris Bonington CBE is leading an appeal to help save a Welsh youth hostel. The future of YHA Snowdon Bryn Gwynant in Snowdonia National Park is at risk unless a total of £2 million can be raised. It is owned and operated by YHA (England & Wales), which is appealing to the public to help it raise at least £500,000 to enable it to get work started and save this youth hostel for future generations. YHA has committed to find the balance from its own resources.

I’m ready to perform at the first ever @SofarLondon x @SigniaWealth gig tonight in aid of @HelpMusiciansUK. If you haven't got a ticket, you can still support this amazing cause by texting MUSICIAN to 70331 to donate £3 pic.twitter.com/8ZM0Haz9do — Emeli Sande (@emelisande) June 17, 2019

Emeli Sandé & Help Musicians UK

Emeli Sandé headlined a charity gig in aid of Help Musicians UK in June. The intimate show to an audience of just 100 took place at a secret location and launched the ‘Sofar x Signia in aid of Help Musicians’ series, that will continue throughout the year, taking place in landmark venues with household names and emerging artists. Joining Emeli on the bill was Help Musicians supported artist Love Ssega.

Alesha Dixon, Wunmi Mosaku & ActionAid UK

Alesha Dixon & Wunmi Mosaku have taken on Ambassador roles for ActionAid UK. Britain’s Got Talent star Alesha Dixon and Luther’s Wunmi Mosaku will work with the organisation to help tackle violence against women and girls around the world. A long-term ActionAid UK supporter, Alesha travelled to Ghana with the charity in July 2017. BAFTA award-winning actor Wunmi Mosaku, best known for her roles as DS Catherine Halliday in BBC One’s Luther and Gloria Taylor in TV film Damilola, Our Loved Boy, also visited Ghana with ActionAid UK in March 2019.